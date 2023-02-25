Get More Context about your Cloud Services with Sentry

February 25, 2023

A Sentaur who uses Sentry to build Sentry wanted to know where a specific service associated with an issue was being hosted in our cloud environment. This prompted us to create a new cloud data gathering feature for our Python SDK, which is available to everyone now, and not just Sentaurs.

The goal of this feature is that when you get an issue from a service hosted in the cloud, you can find out specific information about that service so that you can get to the root of the problem and ship a fix faster.

The Python SDK now captures basic information about the region and hosting environment in AWS EC2 and GCP GCE. This information allows you to quickly identify issues or complexities associated with your cloud hosting setup, saving you valuable time.

Whether you are a cloud veteran or just dabbling, this new context will provide you with the information you need to make informed decisions about your services distributed in the cloud. Try it out and let us know what you think in our GitHub Discussion.

import sentry_sdk from sentry_sdk . integrations . cloud_resource_context import CloudResourceContextIntegration sentry_sdk . init ( dsn = "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0" , integrations = [ CloudResourceContextIntegration ( ) , ] , )

For a look behind the scenes on how we shipped this. We took inspiration from the OpenTelemetry SDKs. OTel is an open standard of telemetry data and tools, including SDKs.

We are currently working to provide more support to developers working with OTel SDKs, so it makes sense we gather some learnings. To learn more about our OTel work, read about it in our recent blog post or join that discussion here.