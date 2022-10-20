Product Updates

Top 3 Issue Alert Tips to Stop Noisy Notifications
Sentry Alerts ping you on Slack, Microsoft Teams, or Pager Duty when something goes needs your attention. However, too many alerts can turn your notification…
Sentry Alerts ping you on Slack, Microsoft Teams, or Pager Duty when something goes needs your attention. However, too many alerts can turn your notification…
Here is a quick overview of profilers, and a deep dive into how we built the Sentry iOS profiler that has low enough overhead that it could run in production apps with minimal impact to user experience.
"I had to be able to balance my engineers’ time between fixing bugs and building new features, for that to happen we needed a solution that helped us stay on top of our backlog."
This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and automatically store the…
Sentry has made it a priority to support frontend JavaScript developers, regardless of the framework they use. This is why we have SDKs for React, Angular,…
Relay is an open source project by Sentry that receives data from Sentry SDKs for pre-processing. This is done before the data is sent to an upstream Relay…
We’ve experimented and iterated (a few times) to finally bring the actionability that was once only reserved for errors to Performance.
Prioritizing issues is priceless for us. With that, we’re not only able to increase system resiliency and quality, but we avoid gold-plating, giving us time to work on impactful tasks.
Our developers easily identify and resolve performance bottlenecks – like querying the database while iterating over a collection rather than prefetching –, resulting in up to orders of magnitude fewer database queries, and shorter response times.
We’re joining form and function with Release Health widgets and a new release filter in Dashboards. Whether you want to focus on your latest release or compare adoption and stability across releases, you can build and filter dashboards to tell you exactly how they are trending.
The Sentry Terraform Provider is an open-source project built and maintained by a community developer and officially sponsored by Sentry. You can find more…
Toolchains are complicated these days - developers and engineering managers are working with more tools than they probably care to count. In order to work…
FastAPI is known for building REST APIs, middleware services, and simple integration for adding authentications and more. And it’s known for doing all of…
"We want to use best-in-class tools to help our engineers be effective, and having a solution that other organizations widely use makes onboarding faster for new team members."
This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and automatically store the…