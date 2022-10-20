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Top 3 Issue Alert Tips to Stop Noisy Notifications
Product Updates

Top 3 Issue Alert Tips to Stop Noisy Notifications

Sentry Alerts ping you on Slack, Microsoft Teams, or Pager Duty when something goes needs your attention. However, too many alerts can turn your notification…

Ben Peven

Ben Peven - · 3 min read

Building a Performant iOS Profiler
Product Updates

Building a Performant iOS Profiler

Here is a quick overview of profilers, and a deep dive into how we built the Sentry iOS profiler that has low enough overhead that it could run in production apps with minimal impact to user experience.

Indragie Karunaratne

Indragie Karunaratne - · 8 min read

Getting to That Elusive “Inbox Zero” With Custom Alerts and Codeowners
Product Updates

Getting to That Elusive “Inbox Zero” With Custom Alerts and Codeowners

"I had to be able to balance my engineers’ time between fixing bugs and building new features, for that to happen we needed a solution that helped us stay on top of our backlog."

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 3 min read

Code-level Application Monitoring for Every Developer
Product Updates

Code-level Application Monitoring for Every Developer

This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and automatically store the…

Sasha Blumenfeld

Sasha Blumenfeld - · 9 min read

The Sentry Remix SDK is Now Available
Product Updates

The Sentry Remix SDK is Now Available

Sentry has made it a priority to support frontend JavaScript developers, regardless of the framework they use. This is why we have SDKs for React, Angular,…

Abhijeet Prasad

Abhijeet Prasad - · 2 min read

Relay as a Lambda Extension Using the Actor Model in Rust
Product Updates

Relay as a Lambda Extension Using the Actor Model in Rust

Relay is an open source project by Sentry that receives data from Sentry SDKs for pre-processing. This is done before the data is sent to an upstream Relay…

Anton Pirker

Anton Pirker - · 5 min read

Performance Issues: Slow you can act on quick(ly)
Product Updates

Performance Issues: Slow you can act on quick(ly)

We’ve experimented and iterated (a few times) to finally bring the actionability that was once only reserved for errors to Performance.

Dameli Ushbayeva

Dameli Ushbayeva - · 5 min read

Monitoring and Prioritizing Edge Cases, Without ‘Gold-plating’ Non-critical Issues
Product Updates

Monitoring and Prioritizing Edge Cases, Without ‘Gold-plating’ Non-critical Issues

Prioritizing issues is priceless for us. With that, we’re not only able to increase system resiliency and quality, but we avoid gold-plating, giving us time to work on impactful tasks.

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 3 min read

How a Product Studio Mitigates User Friction with Performance Monitoring
Product Updates

How a Product Studio Mitigates User Friction with Performance Monitoring

Our developers easily identify and resolve performance bottlenecks – like querying the database while iterating over a collection rather than prefetching –, resulting in up to orders of magnitude fewer database queries, and shorter response times.

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 3 min read

Dashboards that Replace your Release Manager
Product Updates

Dashboards that Replace your Release Manager

We’re joining form and function with Release Health widgets and a new release filter in Dashboards. Whether you want to focus on your latest release or compare adoption and stability across releases, you can build and filter dashboards to tell you exactly how they are trending.

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 2 min read

Introducing Terraform for Sentry
Product Updates

Introducing Terraform for Sentry

The Sentry Terraform Provider is an open-source project built and maintained by a community developer and officially sponsored by Sentry. You can find more…

Jian Yuan Lee

Jian Yuan Lee - · 4 min read

How to Integrate GitHub with Sentry to Increase Speed to Resolution
Product Updates

How to Integrate GitHub with Sentry to Increase Speed to Resolution

Toolchains are complicated these days - developers and engineering managers are working with more tools than they probably care to count. In order to work…

Angela Jiang

Angela Jiang - · 4 min read

FastAPI and Starlette Sentry Integrations Have Arrived
Product Updates

FastAPI and Starlette Sentry Integrations Have Arrived

FastAPI is known for building REST APIs, middleware services, and simple integration for adding authentications and more. And it’s known for doing all of…

Sarah Guthals

Sarah Guthals - · 2 min read

Maintaining High-Velocity Feature Development, Without Sacrificing Quality
Product Updates

Maintaining High-Velocity Feature Development, Without Sacrificing Quality

"We want to use best-in-class tools to help our engineers be effective, and having a solution that other organizations widely use makes onboarding faster for new team members."

Gerhard Jacobs

Gerhard Jacobs - · 3 min read

Introducing Dynamic Sampling
Product Updates

Introducing Dynamic Sampling

This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and automatically store the…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 6 min read

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