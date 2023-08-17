Sentry Profiling now supports Browser Javascript, React Native, and Ruby

August 17, 2023

Profiling is an essential component of a developer’s toolkit for identifying and addressing the thorniest performance bottlenecks. Whether you’re a backend developer looking to cut down cloud infrastructure costs, a frontend developer trying to speed up page load times, or a mobile app developer working to ensure smooth scrolling for users, Sentry Profiling pinpoints hot code paths in your production environment, so you can identify and optimize the slowest parts of your code. By providing code-level context for what’s causing a performance issue, Profiling makes performance monitoring more actionable.

With the latest Profiling release, we offer a few shortcuts to make it even faster to troubleshoot a performance issue or regression. We’ve also expanded our Profiling SDK support to cover frontend, backend, and mobile applications and enhance your organization’s full stack observability.

New platform support, including Profiling for Browser JavaScript

Ruby, JavaScript, and React Native SDK users can now use Sentry Profiling in Beta. This broadens our total platform coverage to:

Python, PHP, Node.js, and Ruby on the backend

Browser JavaScript on the frontend

Android, iOS, and React Native for mobile applications

With Profiling, developers can find the root causes of their performance bottlenecks across their services, helping prioritize where to make code optimizations or architectural changes.

At Sentry, we integrated Browser Profiling to analyze sluggish load times for users and enhance frontend performance. The flame graph below shows a profile of an internal application fetching and rendering server data in a table in the browser window. While trouble-free in development, the request was fetching more data once it was in production, resulting in UI jank.

The flame graph above breaks down the code for the transaction span ui.longtask: Main UI thread blocked , revealing that the Table function takes a significant block of time to execute. Bottlenecks like this are common for Browser JavaScript. They can be difficult to spot but are important to fix—while developers using high-performance computers might not notice issues, end users with older machines may experience a stuttering webpage.

With Sentry Profiling, developers can examine production data to understand exactly what the end user is experiencing. In this case, the simple fix to our jank issue was to either virtualize or paginate our table to reduce the number of elements we are creating, which in turn speeds up the render cycle.

Easily find the slowest or most regressed functions in your code

A flame graph gives you exact details into your code execution, which can guide you in solving a known problem, e.g. seeing why your business-critical API endpoint is experiencing a slowdown. But if you’re not sure where to start, the two new widgets on Sentry’s Profiling page provide insights on what to optimize for immediate performance improvements.

First, the new Slowest Functions widget identifies functions within your code that are consuming the most self-time in your application. Self-time refers to the amount of time it takes a function to execute, excluding other functions it calls.

This allows you to answer the question, “which functions in my codebase are the most likely performance bottlenecks?” and is an easy starting point for code optimization.

The Most Regressed (or Improved) Functions widget takes this one step further by identifying the functions in your code that have regressed or improved the most (as measured by their self-time) over a selected time period.