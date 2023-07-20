July 20, 2023

5 Signs You Have Outgrown Your Mobile Monitoring Solution

Imagine you start a new hobby — let’s say bike riding. You don’t want to invest a lot in a bike because you’re not sure that you’ll like it. Luckily, you snag a free bike from a friend — it’s clunky, but the price is right. You start out with short rides around your neighborhood and eventually find yourself riding every day, going on longer and longer rides. Your free, heavy bike is holding you back. Now that you’re cycling more seriously, it’s time for a better bike. Mobile app monitoring is like that. When you first start building a mobile app, a free tool may be fine for identifying and solving most crashes. But as your user base grows and you want to improve mobile stability and performance to gain higher ratings and boost your visibility on app stores, you need a better tool. Here are some signs that you’ve outgrown your mobile monitoring tool: 1. You don’t have enough context to solve crashes fast. Knowing that crashes and other errors are happening is important, but without the right context, it’s hard to identify the root cause and solve it fast. You need to collect enough data from user sessions to resolve issues quickly, including user metadata (device type, location, app version), user actions (the steps a user took that led up to the crash or error), screenshots, and view hierarchy. Grouping errors is helpful to isolate the issue impact to specific devices or versions. Stack traces with un-minified source code give you insight into the sequence of events that lead to the bug as well as the line of code where you can find the bug. If you have two-way integrations with source code management platforms like GitHub, you can even determine the original owner of the commit who might know exactly what happened.

Sentry provides deep context into errors and crashes, including breadcrumbs, screenshots, stack traces, and suspect commits. With tags, you can group errors to identify high level trends. 2. You are wasting time dealing with broken workflows. If you are building a mobile app solo or with a very small team, you may not notice minor snags in your workflow. But, as your app grows and multiple developers are collaborating across teams, inefficiencies in your workflow can really slow you down. We usually hear about two types of workflow challenges from users: Issue triage and assignment: keeping track of issues to solve and owners to solve them

Tool integration: ensuring critical data flows between key apps and services, like Jira and GitHub Because they are intended for smaller teams, entry level mobile monitoring solutions lack the workflow tooling that most organizations need to find and fix bugs, errors, and performance issues smoothly. Investing in a tool that streamlines your workflows is well worth it — the less time your team spends on troubleshooting, the more time they can spend building. 3. You get so many alerts you’ve started to tune them out. To solve a mobile crash, you first need to know that something is wrong. Well-defined alerts notify you when a crash or performance issue is affecting enough users to warrant immediate attention. If your mobile monitoring doesn’t provide meaningful and issue-specific alerts, you and your team won’t know which crashes, errors, and issues really demand your attention and which are just false alarms. Pretty soon, you’ll start ignoring them. And if you’re ignoring all your alerts, it’s like you have no alerts at all.