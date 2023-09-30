Intern Spencer gives you Issue alerts in Discord

September 30, 2023

Spencer, a student at the University of Toronto, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Issues team. We asked him to share a little about what he worked on and why he chose Sentry for his internship.

Integrating Sentry Issues with Discord

For the duration of my summer at Sentry, I was working on the Issues team. This team is responsible for the core Sentry experience that we all know and love: issues, notifications, integrations, and some other core product features. While I did work on quite a few different things during my time here, the majority of my effort was focused on my intern project: the Discord integration.

Why Spencer chose Sentry

At my previous company, I was tasked with learning and setting up Sentry. At some point while figuring everything out, I ended up stumbling upon the posting for Sentry’s internship - I thought Sentry seemed cool and figured why not apply! During the interview process, I had some great discussions with Sentry engineers about the product and company. By my last interview, I was convinced that Sentry was something I wanted to be a part of!

About Spencers’s time as an intern

My internship at Sentry was a really great and memorable experience. I was coming from a company that was fully remote and was used to quiet days working from home, so the office life was quite an adjustment. There were so many company events throughout my summer here, from weekly happy hours to drag queen bingo, they seem to do it all here!

I really enjoyed integrating myself with the company during my summer here. I met people working in many different roles on many different parts of the Sentry machine and learned so much. I wish I had more time so I could learn from more people here! The breadth and depth of expertise is really amazing to see.

All of the interns were placed on a different team and in a very short time it really felt like I was a member of my team. I now have a strong grasp of the product area that my team is responsible for. I know all of the projects we’re working on and why we’re working on them. While yes, I was mostly alone in working on my intern project, my team and particularly my mentor were there all along to support me.

Make sure you check out some of the openings we have here at Sentry for internships and full-time positions.