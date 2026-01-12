Meet Sentry’s 2025 Fall Interns

At Sentry, interns aren’t just observers, they’re teammates who ship meaningful work. This fall, our software engineering interns across our San Francisco and Toronto offices jumped right in, contributing to real projects that made a tangible impact. They built features, fixed tricky bugs, improved performance, and brought fresh perspectives that elevated our teams. Beyond sharpening their technical skills, they showed us exactly what the next generation of engineering talent can do. Here’s a look at their stories ✨.

I really wanted to try working at a smaller company which Sentry provided. I thought that it was really cool being able to work in such a tight knit environment where you can see the decisions being made in a way that bigger companies don’t allow.

I manage a course review platform (UWFlow.com) on the side, and one of the core maintainers told me to integrate Sentry because they used it at work. I begrudgingly did it, only to find it's actually not a bad tool. I later saw they were hiring and figured why not.

When I previously interned at larger tech companies in the past, I felt that I had no real impact or ownership on any of the projects I worked on. The opportunity to receive a larger scope and ship impactful code that contributes to Sentry’s product stood out to me, which is why I chose to intern here.

I was on the Codecov team and I worked primarily on enabling reruns for tasks. This feature allowed admin users and support staff to much more easily help our customers best use the Codecov product.

I was on the Session Replay team. I shipped live streaming replays, in addition to redesigning the Replay UI with playlists, and previous/next navigation.

On the Session Replay team, I mainly worked on migrating Replay’s breadcrumb data from its own Snuba dataset to EAP (Events Analytics Platform), Sentry’s unified storage for observability data.

I feel this internship provided a great opportunity to work on impactful projects where I could see the final business impact. A lot of times, I feel internships are defined completely by your manager/mentors, but here, I felt I was able to decide my own experience. I got to work on important issues as they came up, and helped the team in deciding what direction to take next. I feel like I was able to achieve a ton and learn a lot. Alongside the technical aspect, I really enjoyed doing all the internship events with the rest of the interns. We did an escape room and Chinatown food tour, and they were so fun.

One of the most talent dense companies I’ve worked at in terms of engineering capability. My team was responsible for foundational projects that power Session Replay, and it was really interesting to be able to work alongside them and understand how they do things. In addition, there is a focus on work-life-balance that’s rare in tech. At the end of the day, it’s the people for me.

I was able to work on challenging and high impact tasks during my internship here, which allowed me to solve really interesting problems and learn new concepts. My team was really friendly and gave me the opportunity to pursue projects that I was interested in (for example I was initially assigned a frontend project, but because of my interest in working on backend tasks, I was assigned a project that aligned with what I was interested in).

