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Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 3
Engineering

Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 3

Welcome to the final article in this Unity series where we are developing a Unity game. You can check out my intro article, where I dive into Unity editor…

Rayda Nour

Rayda Nour - · 10 min read

Django Performance Improvements - Part 1: Database Optimizations
Engineering

Django Performance Improvements - Part 1: Database Optimizations

In this 4 part series, you will learn how to optimize the different areas of your Django application. This part will focus on optimizing the database for speed in Django applications.

Esther Vaati

Esther Vaati - · 8 min read

10 Tips for Optimizing React Native Application Performance: Part 1
Engineering

10 Tips for Optimizing React Native Application Performance: Part 1

React Native is great for building cross-platform mobile applications. Learn how to optimize the performance of React Native applications with these 10 tips.

Aman Mittal

Aman Mittal - · 7 min read

Improve Performance in your iOS Applications - Part 3
Engineering

Improve Performance in your iOS Applications - Part 3

This is part 3 in our 4-part iOS performance improvements series, which is focused on optimizing the existing codebase using best practices, modularizing the architecture, creating and utilizing reusable components in the code, and more.

Sneh Pandya

Sneh Pandya - · 12 min read

Monitoring Django Application Performance Errors with Sentry
Engineering

Monitoring Django Application Performance Errors with Sentry

In this tutorial, we’ll show how to add Sentry to a Django application so you can track and resolve any errors or performance issues occurring while your application is in production.

Anesu M.

Anesu M. - · 12 min read

Improve Performance in your iOS Applications - Part 2
Engineering

Improve Performance in your iOS Applications - Part 2

The performance of your iOS app is crucial when building and publishing it for any number of users. Your users expect it to be delightful, fast and responsive,…

Sneh Pandya

Sneh Pandya - · 19 min read

Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 2
Engineering

Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 2

In part 2 of our Unity game development series, we walk through adding the falling effect, how to instantiate several prefabs in random places, & how to make a score counter (and display it).

Rayda Nour

Rayda Nour - · 11 min read

How We Run Successful Beta Tests with Error Reporting
Engineering

How We Run Successful Beta Tests with Error Reporting

In this post, Dennis Gurock of Testmo walks through how his team uses Sentry to identify errors during beta tests.

Dennis Gurock

Dennis Gurock - · 5 min read

Improve Performance in Your iOS Applications - Part 1
Engineering

Improve Performance in Your iOS Applications - Part 1

This article walks through performance improvements focused on the build system, configuration changes, and more.

Sneh Pandya

Sneh Pandya - · 8 min read

Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 1
Engineering

Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 1

In this article, we are going to walk through adding a new scene, two important components (Rigid 2D and Box Collider 2D), how to destroy a game object, prefab, and how to instantiate a prefab.

Rayda Nour

Rayda Nour - · 14 min read

Sentry Points of Presence: How We Built a Distributed Ingestion Infrastructure
Engineering

Sentry Points of Presence: How We Built a Distributed Ingestion Infrastructure

Event ingestion is one of the most mission-critical components at Sentry, so it’s only natural that we constantly strive to improve its scalability and efficiency. In this blog post, we want to share our journey of designing and building a distributed ingestion infrastructure—Sentry Points of Presence— that handles billions of events per day and helps thousands of organizations see what actually matters and solve critical issues quickly.

Anton Ovchinnikov

Anton Ovchinnikov - · 9 min read

Unity Tutorial: What You Need to Know Before Developing Your First Unity Game
Engineering

Unity Tutorial: What You Need to Know Before Developing Your First Unity Game

This step-by-step walkthrough of Unity's platform will help beginners navigate platform basics, with screenshots to assist.

Rayda Nour

Rayda Nour - · 18 min read

11 Python IDEs Developers Should Consider
Engineering

11 Python IDEs Developers Should Consider

While all beginning Python developers will probably start coding using Python’s Integrated Development and Learning Environment (IDLE), it won’t take long before they realize this approach has its limits. Most will look to tools that help them more efficiently build code.

Nahla Davies

Nahla Davies - · 8 min read

Continuous Performance Improvement of HTTP API
Engineering

Continuous Performance Improvement of HTTP API

We develop an analytics HTTP API in Python. This is how we discover what to improve to serve requests faster.

Vadim Markovtsev

Vadim Markovtsev - · 6 min read

How we trimmed the Sentry JavaScript SDK file size by 20%
Engineering

How we trimmed the Sentry JavaScript SDK file size by 20%

SDKs naturally increase in size over time. After all, it does take more bytes to implement more features. This is not a big deal for most languages—the relative size of each new feature is small, and load times and storage aren’t big concerns for code running on a server. Larger JS bundles mean longer load times, which in turn increase user misery, which then can cause the user to leave pages entirely.

Abhijeet PrasadKatie ByersSteven Eubank

Abhijeet Prasad, Katie Byers, Steven Eubank - · 5 min read

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