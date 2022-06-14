Engineering

Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 3
Welcome to the final article in this Unity series where we are developing a Unity game. You can check out my intro article, where I dive into Unity editor…
Welcome to the final article in this Unity series where we are developing a Unity game. You can check out my intro article, where I dive into Unity editor…
In this 4 part series, you will learn how to optimize the different areas of your Django application. This part will focus on optimizing the database for speed in Django applications.
React Native is great for building cross-platform mobile applications. Learn how to optimize the performance of React Native applications with these 10 tips.
This is part 3 in our 4-part iOS performance improvements series, which is focused on optimizing the existing codebase using best practices, modularizing the architecture, creating and utilizing reusable components in the code, and more.
In this tutorial, we’ll show how to add Sentry to a Django application so you can track and resolve any errors or performance issues occurring while your application is in production.
The performance of your iOS app is crucial when building and publishing it for any number of users. Your users expect it to be delightful, fast and responsive,…
In part 2 of our Unity game development series, we walk through adding the falling effect, how to instantiate several prefabs in random places, & how to make a score counter (and display it).
In this post, Dennis Gurock of Testmo walks through how his team uses Sentry to identify errors during beta tests.
This article walks through performance improvements focused on the build system, configuration changes, and more.
In this article, we are going to walk through adding a new scene, two important components (Rigid 2D and Box Collider 2D), how to destroy a game object, prefab, and how to instantiate a prefab.
Event ingestion is one of the most mission-critical components at Sentry, so it’s only natural that we constantly strive to improve its scalability and efficiency. In this blog post, we want to share our journey of designing and building a distributed ingestion infrastructure—Sentry Points of Presence— that handles billions of events per day and helps thousands of organizations see what actually matters and solve critical issues quickly.
This step-by-step walkthrough of Unity's platform will help beginners navigate platform basics, with screenshots to assist.
While all beginning Python developers will probably start coding using Python’s Integrated Development and Learning Environment (IDLE), it won’t take long before they realize this approach has its limits. Most will look to tools that help them more efficiently build code.
We develop an analytics HTTP API in Python. This is how we discover what to improve to serve requests faster.
SDKs naturally increase in size over time. After all, it does take more bytes to implement more features. This is not a big deal for most languages—the relative size of each new feature is small, and load times and storage aren’t big concerns for code running on a server. Larger JS bundles mean longer load times, which in turn increase user misery, which then can cause the user to leave pages entirely.