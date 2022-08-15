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Monitoring Performance at Moonbeam from Day One
Engineering

Monitoring Performance at Moonbeam from Day One

I’m an engineer during the day and a founder at night – so I don’t have time to fiddle with complicated instrumentation or bugs that are hard to track down. That’s why I picked the tech stack that I did.

John Shahawy

John Shahawy - · 6 min read

How to Publish Your Unity Game to Google Play
Engineering

How to Publish Your Unity Game to Google Play

For this tutorial, we will publish the "Tap (Frog)" game I developed in my previous Unity series, which you can explore here. You need to have a Google…

Rayda Nour

Rayda Nour - · 5 min read

Performance Monitoring in Next.js Applications
Engineering

Performance Monitoring in Next.js Applications

Performance monitoring is an essential part of development. It’s usually one of the first things you’d want to do after setting up an existing project or…

Elijah Asaolu

Elijah Asaolu - · 8 min read

Understanding the Performance Impact of Generated JavaScript
Engineering

Understanding the Performance Impact of Generated JavaScript

In the modern web, the JavaScript you write is often down-compiled using a compiler like Babel to make sure your JavaScript is compatible with older browsers or environments. In addition, if you are using TypeScript (like the Sentry SDK’s do) or something similar, you’ll have to transpile your TypeScript to JavaScript. Understanding how your code is being transpiled and downcompiled is important, because your bundle size is affected by your final generated JavaScript. This post is all about the technical prep work needed to ship a 0 bug reported major issue.

Abhijeet PrasadKatie Byers

Abhijeet Prasad, Katie Byers - · 8 min read

Automate Your Boring Tasks with Ruby
Engineering

Automate Your Boring Tasks with Ruby

If you aren't already fed up with doing the same boring stuff over and over again, you will In the long run. Tasks which are repeated again and again in the…

Sneh Pandya

Sneh Pandya - · 3 min read

JavaScript SDK “Package Size is Massive” - So we reduced it by 29%
Engineering

JavaScript SDK “Package Size is Massive” - So we reduced it by 29%

Developers started to notice just how big our JavaScript package was and yeah, we knew. We weren’t ignoring the issues; after all, we don’t want the Sentry package to be the cause of a slowdown. But to reduce our JavaScript SDK package size effectively we had to account for shipping new capabilities, like being able to manage the health of a release and performance monitoring, while maintaining a manageable bundle size. After all, new features == bigger package - usually.

Abhijeet Prasad

Abhijeet Prasad - · 7 min read

Making a Time Zone Picker Control for .NET MAUI
Engineering

Making a Time Zone Picker Control for .NET MAUI

In this post, Matt-Johnson Pint from the Sentry .NET team walks us through how he made a Time Zone Picker user interface control for .NET MAUI, leveraging MAUI's support for platform-specific code.

Matt Johnson-Pint

Matt Johnson-Pint - · 11 min read

Automate Your Boring Tasks with Python
Engineering

Automate Your Boring Tasks with Python

In many critical areas, you can automate the completion of repetitive chores in an efficient and effective manner by using a computer language such as Python.…

Sneh Pandya

Sneh Pandya - · 6 min read

How Clever.fm Monitors and Fixes Real Issues
Engineering

How Clever.fm Monitors and Fixes Real Issues

Clever.fm is developing a platform to connect podcast listeners with community and content to make podcasting financially sustainable for creators. Our…

Wilson Christian Samyak Jain Survy Vaish

Wilson Christian, Samyak Jain, Survy Vaish - · 3 min read

Django Performance Improvements - Part 2: Code Optimization
Engineering

Django Performance Improvements - Part 2: Code Optimization

The following guest post addresses how to improve your services’s performance with Sentry and other application profilers for Python. Check out this post to…

Esther Vaati

Esther Vaati - · 7 min read

Tips for Optimizing React Native Application Performance - Part 2: Using Sentry SDK for Performance Monitoring
Engineering

Tips for Optimizing React Native Application Performance - Part 2: Using Sentry SDK for Performance Monitoring

Monitoring performance in front-end applications is vital. It focuses on the areas of the application users experience. These areas are slow rendering or frame…

Aman Mittal

Aman Mittal - · 6 min read

Converting Your iOS Application to Android: Part 3
Engineering

Converting Your iOS Application to Android: Part 3

In the previous two articles we've looked at why you should consider converting your application to Android, considerations to be aware of when converting your…

Craig Grummitt

Craig Grummitt - · 9 min read

Improve Performance in Your iOS Applications - Part 4
Engineering

Improve Performance in Your iOS Applications - Part 4

There are multiple factors including speed, performance, UI interactions, etc. which are critical to the success of your iOS application. Slow and unresponsive…

Sneh Pandya

Sneh Pandya - · 11 min read

Converting Your iOS Application to Android: Part 2
Engineering

Converting Your iOS Application to Android: Part 2

In my previous article, we looked at reasons for converting your iOS application to Android, and things you’ll want to consider when porting your application…

Craig Grummitt

Craig Grummitt - · 10 min read

Converting Your iOS Application to Android: Part 1
Engineering

Converting Your iOS Application to Android: Part 1

One of the biggest catches of building applications with native tools is they only work on one platform, and migrating an application takes time. After eight…

Craig Grummitt

Craig Grummitt - · 6 min read

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