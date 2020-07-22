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Handling GraphQL Errors Using Sentry
Engineering

Handling GraphQL Errors Using Sentry

When GraphQL queries go wrong, the focus is usually on handling the returned exception. Learn how to take the original GraphQL request & translate it into a more informative response with Sentry.

Bruno Scheufler

Bruno Scheufler - · 5 min read

Dogfooding Chronicles: Thinking Backward, Moving Forward
Engineering

Dogfooding Chronicles: Thinking Backward, Moving Forward

In part two of Dogfooding Chronicles, our team used all available resources — Discover, Metric Alerts, and our new Performance offering — to track a slow-loading frontend issue back to its backend origins.

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 1 min read

Dogfooding Chronicles: Tracing the path from “It’s Slow” to “What’s Slow”
Engineering

Dogfooding Chronicles: Tracing the path from “It’s Slow” to “What’s Slow”

In part one of Sentry’s Dogfooding Chronicles, find out how we used Performance’s application monitoring features to keep a slow product demo from demoralizing the team.

Chris Heher

Chris Heher - · 2 min read

How we grew Sentry's monthly active users by rethinking invitations
Engineering

How we grew Sentry's monthly active users by rethinking invitations

At its core, Sentry is a tool that alerts you to defects in your production software. But it does more than blast stack traces into your inbox: Sentry provides powerful workflows to help your team determine root cause, triage issues to your team, and keep tabs on ongoing concerns with comments and notifications. At the end of 2019, the Growth team made it our mission to make it easier for our users to invite their teammates to join them on Sentry. Our theory: improving the user experience of inviting users, as well as democratizing the process to include all team members would lead to a significant increase in team-wide adoption. (Narrator: it did.)

Ben VinegarEvan Purkhiser

Ben Vinegar, Evan Purkhiser - · 10 min read

How to Mutate Data in a System Designed for Immutable Data
Engineering

How to Mutate Data in a System Designed for Immutable Data

Sentry’s growth led to increased write and read load on our databases, and, even after countless rounds of query and index optimizations, we felt that our databases were always a hair’s breadth from the next performance tipping point or query planner meltdown. Increased write load also led to increased storage requirements (if you’re doing more writes, you’re going to need more places to put them), and we were running what felt like an inordinate number of servers with a lot of disks for the data they were responsible for storing. Here’s a look at how we attempted to understand which database system was right for us and how we adapted our approach when we encountered some unexpected challenges.

Filippo PacificiJames CunninghamTed Kaemming

Filippo Pacifici, James Cunningham, Ted Kaemming - · 13 min read

Building Sentry: Source maps and their problems
Engineering

Building Sentry: Source maps and their problems

Other than Python, JavaScript is the oldest platform that Sentry properly supports, which makes sense considering many Python services (including Sentry itself) have a JavaScript front-end. The system that almost everybody uses to debug transpiled code (and the hopefully apparent subject of this blog post) is source maps. Today, we want to focus on some of the their shortcomings and why source maps cause problems for platforms like Sentry.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 9 min read

Building Sentry: Symbolicator
Engineering

Building Sentry: Symbolicator

Over two years ago, Sentry started supporting its first native platform: iOS. Since then, we’ve added support for many other platforms via minidumps and recently introduced our own SDK for native applications to make capturing all that precious information more accessible. Now, the time has come to lift the curtain and show you how we handle native crashes in Sentry. Join us on a multi-year journey from our first baby-steps at native crash analysis to Symbolicator, the reusable open-source service that we’ve built to make native crash reporting easier than ever.

Jan Michael Auer

Jan Michael Auer - · 12 min read

Introducing Snuba: Sentry's New Search Infrastructure
Engineering

Introducing Snuba: Sentry's New Search Infrastructure

For most of 2018, we worked on an overhaul of our underlying event storage system. We’d like to introduce you to the result of this work — Snuba, the primary storage and query service for event data that powers Sentry in production.

Sentry Engineer

Sentry Engineer - · 7 min read

Fixing Sentry with Sentry: Lock-Contention Edition
Engineering

Fixing Sentry with Sentry: Lock-Contention Edition

We recently experienced two minor outages (sorry about that). Here's how we found and fixed the issue.

Mike Clarke

Mike Clarke - · 3 min read

Capture Content Security Policy (CSP) Violations with Sentry
Engineering

Capture Content Security Policy (CSP) Violations with Sentry

A closer look at how you can use Sentry to easily capture CSP violations.

Neil Manvar

Neil Manvar - · 2 min read

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