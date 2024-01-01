Blog
    Freeze Bad Deployments in their Tracks with the GitHub Deployment Gate Integration

    Ecosystem
    If you have a large codebase with multiple developers shipping quickly – errors need to be caught quickly as well. To help ensure your code…
    Introducing Session Replay from Sentry: Bridge the Gap between Code and UX

    Sentry
    We’re making Session Replay generally available to all Sentry users. Remove the guesswork from troubleshooting by seeing video-like reproductions of what users experience leading up to and after an error or performance issue. Session Replay supports all web-based platforms.
    How to Integrate GitHub with Sentry to Increase Speed to Resolution

    Ecosystem
    Toolchains are complicated these days - developers and engineering managers are working with more tools than they probably care to count. In…
    Get Insights Into Project Health with Updates to Dashboards and Stats

    Dashboards
    We made a few updates to Dashboards and Stats so you can spend less time manually building reports and more time getting insights.
