Find Trending Problems Faster with Escalating Issues

Using Sentry Escalating issues to find and resolve high-priority issues faster.
How to Fix Source Map Upload Errors

A stack trace lacking your source code with all the variables and function names, is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle without a picture…
Fly.io with Sentry

When developers build and deploy their apps, understanding what’s slow or broken in production is more a necessity than a convenience. With…
The Best and Worst Reasons to Adopt OpenTelemetry

It was a rainy day in Seattle at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in December 2018 when I first encountered the term ‘OpenTelemetry…
August Product Updates for Sentry

During the month of August we dropped heaps of new features across the entire Sentry platform. From identifying user frustration through…
Let's Talk About Open Source

Yesterday we announced that Codecov is now “Open Source”, and we messed up in two ways: We wrongly used the term Open Source; while…
July Product Updates for Sentry

During the past month of July, the Sentry dev team dropped new capabilities to help you better understand, prioritize, and respond to errors…
June Product Updates for Sentry

Get ready for another round of new releases that will help take your performance and error troubleshooting to the next level. Over the past…
Sentry Profiling: Identify & Eliminate Performance Issues with Code-Level Insights

Use Sentry’s code profiling to identify the causes of performance errors. Sentry Profiling supports Python, PHP, Node, Android & iOS platforms.
A New Era of Sentry

This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and…
Introducing Dynamic Sampling

This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and…
Exception Perceptions: Gremlin + Chaos Engineering

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Principal SRE at Gremlin, Tammy Butow, organizes our thoughts about Chaos Engineering.
Looking Back on 2018

2016 was a big year for us. 2017 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2018 was the biggest yet.
How to Improve UX & Fix Issues Fast (Spoiler: It's with Observability.)

Sentry Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon returns to The Open Source Show to chat with Bridget Kromhout, Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocate, about the value of observability.
Relevance and Ownership of Issues in Sentry 9

With Sentry 9, we've expanded your ability to control who owns what in your Projects, while also expanding the power of teams and individuals to take action with that ownership. How does this work?
Introducing Sentry 9

With Sentry 9, we help you prioritize rapid iteration so you can fix what’s important and stay in your workflow without distraction.
Strut Your Stuff with Strut

Who doesn’t want a theme song that plays whenever they arrive at work? Literally everyone wants this. That's why Strut brings entrance music to all.
Empathy is a Must-Have, Not a Nice-to-Have

But only for work, life, and effective communication. I mean, other than that you probably don’t need it.
