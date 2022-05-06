Blog
May Product Update

The month of May has just ended and pretty much everybody agrees that 2023 is absolutely flying by. Here at Sentry, we’re looking to match…
Details of the Sentry outage on May 6th, 2022

On May 6th, 2022 between 1:30 AM PDT and 12:17 PM PDT, Sentry experienced a large-scale incident which resulted in the majority of our…
Measure, Track, Improve: Streamlined event exploration and increased visibility into team health

For many engineering leaders, measuring their team’s impact can be hard to quantify and a face:palm process, filled with searching through logs and exporting data sets to cobble together a report that most people won't even look at twice. And let's be honest, if you wanted to spend time making reports, you wouldn't have become a developer.
Better Alerts [as in, far more specific and just generally way better]

A couple of weeks back, we broke sign-ups. And in the most meta fashion, we learned about this because someone here had the foresight to set…
Building Dark Mode

Like many companies, we have a Hack Week at Sentry. In 2017, we coded an app which blared entrance music for anyone who stepped foot in our…
3 Ways to Improve JavaScript Applications

In January we brought Release Health to JavaScript. This month we’ve been thinking about the overall experience for JavaScript developers…
How we grew Sentry's monthly active users by rethinking invitations

At its core, Sentry is a tool that alerts you to defects in your production software. But it does more than blast stack traces into your…
How to Mutate Data in a System Designed for Immutable Data

In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.
Field Guide: Sentry and the Legend of Snuba Migration

In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.
Building Sentry: Symbolicator

In our Building a Sentry series, we'll be covering all the nitty-gritty details that go into building a debug experience at scale.
Introducing Snuba: Sentry's New Search Infrastructure

We'd like to introduce you to the result of a year's worth of work — Snuba, the primary storage and query service for event data that powers Sentry in production.
What's New in Sentry — April Changelog

Take a look at what shipped in April.
Common Sentry Settings Roadblocks and How to Overcome Them

Finding and fixing bugs with Sentry is easier when Sentry itself is set up in a way that minimizes disruption.
Life at Sentry: Meet Saloni Dudziak, VP of People

In our Life at Sentry series, we find out what Sentry employees actually think about Sentry and its culture.
Life at Sentry: Meet Our 2018 Summer Interns

In our Life at Sentry series, we find out what Sentry employees actually think about Sentry and its culture.
Looking Back on 2017

2015 was a big year for us. 2016 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2017 was the biggest yet.
Introducing SAML-Based SSO Authentication: More Security, Easier Login

SAML 2.0 identity provisioning and access management with OneLogin, Auth0, and Okta is now available for our Enterprise plan.
Looking Back on 2016

Sentry
2016 was a big year for Sentry. It continued a test to see if we could turn a small idea into a big vision. Just a year prior there were…
