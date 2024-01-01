Blog
SDK Updates

No-code AWS Lambda Monitoring

Auto-instrumenting AWS Lambda Monitoring didn’t originate through a focus group or business plan. It started as a hackathon project that…
Measuring Success with Sentry

In the early days of web development, there was one way to measure code: WTFs per minute. It was a metric that could be applied across all…
Supporting Native Android Libraries Loaded From APKs

Like mechanics who restore their own cars or plastic surgeons who self-rhinoplasty, our developers put their skills to interesting uses…
With Flutter and Sentry, You Can Put All Your Eggs in One Repo

This month we’re updating several of our mobile SDKs. You might think it’s madness… Mobile March Madness. First up is Flutter. It’s fair to…
Sentry for Spring Boot & Logback

While Spring Boot provides everything developers need to build applications, it leaves operational aspects of debugging issues to the…
New Android SDK How-to

Our Android SDK version 2.0.0 just reached Beta. To provide you with a smooth start, we prepared this tutorial that will show you how to…
Deprecating Our Legacy JavaScript SDK

We will deprecate our old raven-js SDK on npm in favor of our newer @sentry/browser in the second quarter of 2020.
Sentry Extends Best-in-Class Error Monitoring for Native Applications

We now have a complete offering for native projects that allow developers to debug faster with the power of alerts, context, and root-cause analysis.
How to secure ASP.NET Core apps with Azure Key Vault and Sentry

You like your apps setting secure, and so do we.
How to Get Stronger Consistency Out of a Datastore

In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.
Sentry for Data: Easier, Faster Apache Beam Debugging

In our Sentry for Data series, we explain precisely why Sentry is the perfect tool for your data team.
Introducing: Sentry's Unified Go SDK

Our new, unified Go SDK supports all recent versions of the language, utilizes its features, and gives developers the most helpful hints possible for where and why an error might happen.
Introducing: Sentry's Unified PHP SDK

We're trying to provide the best PHP support we can, including this shiny new unified PHP SDK.
User Feedback in Laravel

is a feature that allows you to interact with your customers when they hit an issue. While most of Sentry will justwork out of the box, Feedback requires a bit more work on your end. Today we're goingto try to help you get started so you can get back to shipping
rb: A Redis parallelization toolkit for Python

We love Redis at Sentry. Since the early days it has driven many parts of our system, allowing users to improve error monitoring with rate…
