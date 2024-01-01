Blog
SDK Updates

The Sentry Ruby SDK now supports Release Health

SDK Updates
Developers work tirelessly to publish updates to improve their products and services because, as we all know, a better user experience…
JS Browser SDK: Bundle size matters

SDK Updates
SDKs naturally increase in size over time. After all, it does take more bytes to implement more features. This is not a big deal for most…
Alias: An approach to .NET Assembly Conflict Resolution

SDK Updates
Many .NET applications and frameworks support a plugin based model. Also known as “add-in” or “extension” model. A plugin model allows…
UI Breadcrumbs for Android Error Events

SDK Updates
In [many] cases, when a crash happens in your Android application, you want more context on what occured before the issue — kind of like…
Continuous Improvement in Native

SDK Updates
Track crash-free sessions, crash-free users, version adoption, and the overall health of each release of your native applications with Sentry.
How a Windows 10 Update Might Have Broken Your .NET App

SDK Updates
Several days ago, Microsoft released the April 2018 Update (1803) of Windows 10. This release was an in-place installation of .NET Framework 4. Surprise! An app you created yesterday, or even years ago, could suddenly start crashing because of an OS update.
Introducing Sentry for Rust

SDK Updates
As happy Rust users ourselves, it makes us even happier to be able to say that we now have a Sentry Rust SDK. This means you can now report panics, failures, and other types of incidents to Sentry.
Introducing Sentry Cordova

SDK Updates
We've released a new SDK for the popular web app framework Cordova.
Sentry-Cocoa macOS Security Update and Sentry-Swift Security Notice

SDK Updates
We released sentry-cocoa 3.10.0, which resolves a security incident that may have affected users on macOS apps without a sandbox.
One Year of Sentry Elixir

SDK Updates
RokkinCat looks back on one year of managing (and improving) our Elixir SDK.
New and Improved Java SDK Released

SDK Updates
The new and improved sentry-java 1.0.0 has been released
React Native

SDK Updates
Offical React Native Support
A Swift Sip of Cocoa

SDK Updates
Sentry Swift client launches for iOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS
Vue.js Error Reporting with Sentry

SDK Updates
Sentry now supports Vue.js, including Vue 2
Logging Laravel Errors with Sentry

SDK Updates
Today we’re announcing native integration with Laravel through our new sentry-laravel package. This is a drastic improvement over our…
Internationalization and React

SDK Updates
It’s always nice if a project outgrows your initial vision in a way. This happened for the first time in Sentry a long time ago when…
Sentry JavaScript SDK 2.0.0 is available now

SDK Updates
We’ve just released version 2.0.0 of our client JavaScript integration library, Raven.js. This version introduces some important major…
PHP error reporting with Sentry

SDK Updates
We’ve recently been working on improving our support in various clients, and in the latest round of changes that focus has been on PHP error…
