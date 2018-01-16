Introducing Sentry Cordova

January 16, 2018

There are pros and cons to hybrid app development, and if you’ve built an app using Cordova you’re very much aware of them. One of the previous cons (if you were specifically using Cordova) was that Sentry didn’t have a Cordova SDK, requiring that you use our raven-js browser JavaScript SDK to monitor errors instead. While this worked just fine for any info that could be gleaned from the JS stack traces, we were not able to provide information native to the device.

As a rule we like our service to be better than just fine, which is why we’ve now released our sentry-cordova SDK. Much as with our react-native SDK, with this option you can now see both the JavaScript errors plus the crash information on both iOS and Android.

In addition to that, your events will also have native device information, breadcrumbs and much other useful information.