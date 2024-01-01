Blog
Sentry for SvelteKit

We’re happy to announce that the Sentry SvelteKit SDK is now generally available and ready to help you monitor your SvelteKit application…
Get More Context about your Cloud Services with Sentry

A Sentaur who uses Sentry to build Sentry wanted to know where a specific service associated with an issue was being hosted in our cloud…
Support for Next.js Middleware and Edge Routes

Third-party JavaScript libraries provide developers with the tools they need to build modern web experiences, and a bit of cheatcode at…
Getting Started with Jetpack Compose

Recently, we wrote about the demonstrative move to declarative UI. With Jetpack Compose, Android is joining the declarative trends. Jetpack…
Install Sentry with a Single Command

We’re creating a new way to install and set up Sentry. Starting with Next.js, you’ll be able to set up new Sentry accounts or create new…
How we run our Python tests in hundreds of environments really fast

Not in a reading mood? You also can watch the talk I gave at DjangoCon 2022. One of Sentries core company values is “for every developer…
The Sentry Remix SDK is Now Available

Sentry has made it a priority to support frontend JavaScript developers, regardless of the framework they use. This is why we have SDKs for…
Relay as a Lambda Extension Using the Actor Model in Rust

Relay is an open source project by Sentry that receives data from Sentry SDKs for pre-processing. This is done before the data is sent to an…
FastAPI and Starlette Sentry Integrations Have Arrived

FastAPI is known for building REST APIs, middleware services, and simple integration for adding authentications and more. And it’s known for…
Compiling Angular Libraries Properly in a Multi-Framework SDK Monorepo

Bugs don’t always emerge because we made mistakes, but often because of regressions in libraries or updates to frameworks, languages…
Understanding the Performance Impact of Generated JavaScript

There are major package size benefits to reducing the amount of generated JavaScript your package is creating. As part of our larger Javascript SDK package reduction, we spent a considerable effort to minify as much of our code as possible. If you’re looking to do the same, here are six improvements to consider.
JavaScript SDK “Package Size is Massive” - So we reduced it by 29%

Developers started to notice just how big our JavaScript package was and yeah, we knew. We weren’t ignoring the issues; after all, we don’t want the Sentry package to be the cause of a slowdown. But to reduce our JavaScript SDK package size effectively we had to account for shipping new capabilities, like being able to manage the health of a release and performance monitoring, while maintaining a manageable bundle size. After all, new features == bigger package - usually.
.NET MAUI SDK Now Available in Preview

.NET MAUI has arrived, making multi-platform application development faster and easier from a single C# codebase.
Performance Monitoring and more updates to Sentry for Electron

For those who aren’t that familiar with it, Electron is an open-source framework that allows developers to build cross-platform desktop…
A Gem of an Update: Performance Monitoring for Ruby

https://sentry.io/resources/distributed-tracing-infographic/In order to continuously improve your Ruby application, you need to understand…
Support for Database Performance Monitoring in Node

Performance monitoring is great because it lets you see whether your application is fast or slow, and which parts need speeding up. For Node…
Python, JavaScript, .NET, and Rust: Sentry’s Unified SDK Updates

Our new unified SDKs have arrived! Get a glimpse at what's changed and what it means for you.
Join the Discussion on Sentry's Streamlined SDKs

SDKs play a very important role in success with Sentry, from the first error to the bug fix. We've rethought and streamlined our SDK experience, and now we're looking for your feedback.
