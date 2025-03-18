Product Updates

Breakpoint recap: Uptime Monitoring, robots, and feature flags galore

Bugs don’t announce themselves politely. They crash your checkout flow, break authentication, or slow your API to a crawl—usually right before your CEO asks how things are going. And when the error inbox is flooded with a hundred variations of TypeError: cannot read property of undefined, figuring out what actually matters can feel impossible. That’s why we’ve rolled out updates to eliminate the guesswork in debugging—so you can spend less time searching and more time building.