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PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or Mobile — wherever you’ve got bugs to crush, Sentry can help
Product Updates

PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or Mobile — wherever you’ve got bugs to crush, Sentry can help

Debug all your issues in one place with new gaming support for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, & Mobile. Read how to defeat bugs with Sentry here.

Sasha Blumenfeld

Sasha Blumenfeld - · 6 min read

AI Agents: Hype or Reality?
Product Updates

AI Agents: Hype or Reality?

Using AI agents has numerous benefits depending on the workflow they follow. Learn more about prescriptive & exploratory workflows for AI agents here.

Dan Mindru

Dan Mindru - · 10 min read

Fix slow mobile apps before your users uninstall with Mobile Vitals
Product Updates

Fix slow mobile apps before your users uninstall with Mobile Vitals

Mobile Vitals - our latest addition to the Insights feature - highlights your slowest app starts, screen loads, and renders, so you can quickly tackle frozen or laggy interactions before users rage-quit. Whether you're building with React Native, Flutter, Android, or iOS, let's dive into what you can do with it.

Will McMullenMarkus Hintersteiner

Will McMullen, Markus Hintersteiner - · 7 min read

React.js Performance Guide
Product Updates

React.js Performance Guide

Nobody has time for buggy apps. Learn the best practices for improving React performance, including solutions to common problems & tools here.

Armin Ulrich

Armin Ulrich - · 14 min read

Breakpoint recap: Uptime Monitoring, robots, and feature flags galore
Product Updates

Breakpoint recap: Uptime Monitoring, robots, and feature flags galore

Bugs don’t announce themselves politely. They crash your checkout flow, break authentication, or slow your API to a crawl—usually right before your CEO asks how things are going. And when the error inbox is flooded with a hundred variations of TypeError: cannot read property of undefined, figuring out what actually matters can feel impossible. That’s why we’ve rolled out updates to eliminate the guesswork in debugging—so you can spend less time searching and more time building.

Sasha Blumenfeld

Sasha Blumenfeld - · 7 min read

Your App Might Be Down; Let's Fix It – Introducing Sentry Uptime Monitoring
Product Updates

Your App Might Be Down; Let's Fix It – Introducing Sentry Uptime Monitoring

Your app might be down—but at least now you’ll know why. Sentry Uptime Monitoring alerts you the moment something goes wrong and connects you to the root cause, whether it's bad code, a failing API, or something else entirely. No more scrambling between tools or hearing about downtime from your users first—get real-time insights and fix issues before they escalate.

Sasha Blumenfeld Gabriel Lopes

Sasha Blumenfeld, Gabriel Lopes - · 6 min read

How to Debug and Log in PHP
Product Updates

How to Debug and Log in PHP

Use this guide to understand how errors work in PHP & how to effectively debug, log, & monitor errors in your PHP project.

Richard C.

Richard C. - · 16 min read

Using a transformer–based text embeddings model to reduce Sentry alerts by 40% and cut through noise
Product Updates

Using a transformer–based text embeddings model to reduce Sentry alerts by 40% and cut through noise

At Sentry, we’re always looking for ways to prevent unnecessary disruptions for developers. Learn how we were able to issue noise by 40% with AI here.

Tillman Elser Josh Ferge

Tillman Elser, Josh Ferge - · 9 min read

How to get metrics, groups and alerts from your spans in Trace Explorer
Product Updates

How to get metrics, groups and alerts from your spans in Trace Explorer

Slice and dice your trace data with Sentry's new Trace Explorer. Create custom span-based metrics, query custom attributes, and finally sort by timestamp. Give it a shot today.

Will McMullen

Will McMullen - · 5 min read

Maintain smooth game play with Sentry's game engine support
Product Updates

Maintain smooth game play with Sentry's game engine support

Sentry integrates directly with the tools you already use, giving you real-time crash and performance insights for Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot. - Unity:…

Bruno Garcia

Bruno Garcia - · 4 min read

A Guide to Logging and Debugging in Java
Product Updates

A Guide to Logging and Debugging in Java

As projects get bigger, it may be harder to identify errors in your code. Tackle issues quickly by implementing logging & debugging in Java. See more here.

Abdul D

Abdul D - · 12 min read

Sentry's Pinia Integration for Vue and Nuxt Error Tracking
Product Updates

Sentry's Pinia Integration for Vue and Nuxt Error Tracking

Learn how to integrate Sentry with Pinia for enhanced error tracking in Vue and Nuxt applications. Get complete state visibility and debugging insights when errors occur.

Steven Eubank

Steven Eubank - · 5 min read

Session Replay for Mobile is now Generally Available: See What Your Users See
Product Updates

Session Replay for Mobile is now Generally Available: See What Your Users See

Easily pinpoint where issues start & user experience is affected with Session Replay for Mobile. Learn how to get started with finding & fixing errors here.

Jasmin Kassas Sarah Guthals

Jasmin Kassas, Sarah Guthals - · 4 min read

How Profiling helped fix slowness in Sentry's AI Autofix
Product Updates

How Profiling helped fix slowness in Sentry's AI Autofix

Note: Since this blog was written, AI Autofix is now called Seer. There’s a common misunderstanding that profiling is only useful for tiny savings that impact…

Rohan Agarwal

Rohan Agarwal - · 9 min read

Visual Studio App Center Retirement: Why Sentry is Your Next Step
Product Updates

Visual Studio App Center Retirement: Why Sentry is Your Next Step

As the retirement of the Visual Studio App Center approaches, it’s time to consider other tools. See how Sentry can make this migration less chaotic here.

Sarah Guthals

Sarah Guthals - · 9 min read

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