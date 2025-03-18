Product Updates

PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or Mobile — wherever you’ve got bugs to crush, Sentry can help
Debug all your issues in one place with new gaming support for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, & Mobile. Read how to defeat bugs with Sentry here.
Debug all your issues in one place with new gaming support for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, & Mobile. Read how to defeat bugs with Sentry here.
Using AI agents has numerous benefits depending on the workflow they follow. Learn more about prescriptive & exploratory workflows for AI agents here.
Mobile Vitals - our latest addition to the Insights feature - highlights your slowest app starts, screen loads, and renders, so you can quickly tackle frozen or laggy interactions before users rage-quit. Whether you're building with React Native, Flutter, Android, or iOS, let's dive into what you can do with it.
Nobody has time for buggy apps. Learn the best practices for improving React performance, including solutions to common problems & tools here.
Bugs don’t announce themselves politely. They crash your checkout flow, break authentication, or slow your API to a crawl—usually right before your CEO asks how things are going. And when the error inbox is flooded with a hundred variations of TypeError: cannot read property of undefined, figuring out what actually matters can feel impossible. That’s why we’ve rolled out updates to eliminate the guesswork in debugging—so you can spend less time searching and more time building.
Your app might be down—but at least now you’ll know why. Sentry Uptime Monitoring alerts you the moment something goes wrong and connects you to the root cause, whether it's bad code, a failing API, or something else entirely. No more scrambling between tools or hearing about downtime from your users first—get real-time insights and fix issues before they escalate.
Use this guide to understand how errors work in PHP & how to effectively debug, log, & monitor errors in your PHP project.
At Sentry, we’re always looking for ways to prevent unnecessary disruptions for developers. Learn how we were able to issue noise by 40% with AI here.
Slice and dice your trace data with Sentry's new Trace Explorer. Create custom span-based metrics, query custom attributes, and finally sort by timestamp. Give it a shot today.
Sentry integrates directly with the tools you already use, giving you real-time crash and performance insights for Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot. - Unity:…
As projects get bigger, it may be harder to identify errors in your code. Tackle issues quickly by implementing logging & debugging in Java. See more here.
Learn how to integrate Sentry with Pinia for enhanced error tracking in Vue and Nuxt applications. Get complete state visibility and debugging insights when errors occur.
Easily pinpoint where issues start & user experience is affected with Session Replay for Mobile. Learn how to get started with finding & fixing errors here.
Note: Since this blog was written, AI Autofix is now called Seer. There’s a common misunderstanding that profiling is only useful for tiny savings that impact…
As the retirement of the Visual Studio App Center approaches, it’s time to consider other tools. See how Sentry can make this migration less chaotic here.