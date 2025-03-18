Whether it's a boss fight freeze or a sudden disconnect in multiplayer, crashes break immersion and make your players mad. Debugging these issues across multiple platforms—each with its own error-reporting system—only makes things harder.

With more than 1,500 companies in the gaming industry—including Riot Games , Epic Games, and even Unity —using Sentry to monitor their products, we continue to expand our support for game engines and console integrations. Whether you're working in Unreal Engine, Unity, Godot or your in-house engine—or shipping to PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch— Sentry helps you track down crashes, errors, and performance issues in production without digging through scattered logs or switching between platform-specific tools.

New support for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Console development comes with a special kind of challenge: every platform has its own error-reporting system, and none of them play nicely together. Debugging across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch often means juggling platform-specific tools and sifting through scattered data. And if you’re using per-seat pricing tools that don’t support all your platforms, you’re still stuck making sense of cryptic error messages on your own.

Sentry simplifies this by capturing native crashes and exceptions across all platforms in one place. Instead of wrestling with unreadable memory addresses—those long hexadecimal numbers that don’t tell you much—Sentry provides symbolicated stack traces, showing you exactly which function and line of code caused the crash.

You get full context like:

Readable stack traces and breadcrumbs to log player actions, engine events, and system behaviors leading up to the crash—so you know what happened, not just that something broke.

Build number and OS version tracking to understand if a crash is tied to a specific update or only affects players running an older system.

Screenshots of crashes capture the player's last view before the game went down, giving you instant context on what happened.

Cross-platform visibility, so you can resolve console issues before they become certification blockers (because nobody wants to explain to their publisher why the game didn’t ship on time).

If your game suddenly starts crashing on retail hardware even though it ran fine on your dev kits, Sentry helps you pinpoint the exact cause (like a null pointer exception in the physics engine) and fix it before players start to revolt.

To use Sentry in your Nintendo Switch games, you can go to configure Nintendo’s server to start forwarding the crashes to Sentry automatically. Get started on Nintendo’s CRPORTAL .

For Xbox, you can get started by finding Sentry in the Microsoft GDKX Middleware verification page .

And finally, for PlayStation, you can find Sentry in the Tools & Middleware page.

Unreal Engine debugging made easier

Unreal Engine gives you a lot of systems to build your game with, but with that power comes... a whole lot of ways things can break. C++ crashes, elusive Blueprint errors, server-side issues—tracking them down can make you want to roll your face on the keyboard.

That’s why Sentry integrates directly with Unreal’s Crash Reporter Client (CRC) on desktop, making it easier to capture and diagnose errors without extra setup. If you prefer automatic crash reporting, without the need of the user pressing buttons, that’s supported too through Sentry’s Unreal plugin . We’ve also expanded multiplayer debugging to track server-side crashes and added performance insights to help you pinpoint slow rendering and asset loading before players start wondering if their game froze. Now you can:

Catch crashes without extra setup – With the Crash Reporter Client integration, Sentry automatically captures C++ crashes and Blueprint errors so you get all the context in one place to fix issues faster. For even more comprehensive cross-platform debugging—including mobile support—we recommend instrumenting Sentry's SDK alongside CRC.

Track server-side crashes in multiplayer games – When a crash happens on a dedicated server instead of a client, Sentry surfaces it, helping you diagnose issues that only appear in live gameplay.

Reduce stuttering, pop-in, and long load times – Performance insights help pinpoint slow rendering and asset streaming, so you can improve frame rates and avoid situations where textures load late or gameplay feels unresponsive.

Now when players report that your multiplayer FPS crashes whenever too many explosions happen at once, you don’t have to guess whether it’s a replication issue, a rendering hitch, or a crash in your physics engine. With crash reports from the built-in CRC, server-side tracking, and performance insights, you can pinpoint exactly where the failure happens and fix it before it ruins another match.

Check out the docs to instrument the Sentry SDK for your project.

Expanded tracing support for multiplayer debugging in Unity

Unity makes it easy to ship across platforms, but debugging across different setups? That’s where things get tricky. Maybe your online co-op game runs fine in local tests but crashes when players connect from different regions. Or a specific gameplay interaction—like a player dropping an item—randomly disconnects them from the server. Instead of spending hours reproducing these edge cases, Sentry helps you catch and fix them faster.

Get deeper insights into crashes and server-side issues:

Find exactly where your game breaks – Whether it’s a null reference in a C# script or a native crash in an IL2CPP build, Sentry surfaces the error with stack traces, helping you diagnose issues faster.

Recreate the player’s experience, step by step – See player actions, engine events, screenshots, and network calls leading up to a crash, so you can understand whether a bad request, a desync, or another in-game action triggered the failure.

Track server-side crashes in multiplayer games – Debug crashes in dedicated servers and client-hosted matches, so you can fix issues that only appear in live gameplay.

Stop testing every device manually – See crashes grouped by OS version, hardware model, and GPU—so when players report “I got disconnected,” you already know which setups are affected and why.

Getting started is easy: just install the Sentry Unity SDK via the Package Manager and start configuring to automatically capture crashes, exceptions, and performance issues across devices.

Bringing error tracking to Godot

Your roguelike game runs flawlessly during testing, but players start to report mysterious crashes when exploring specific areas. Godot’s open-source flexibility gives you full control, but when things break in production, tracking down the cause through logs and player reports can slow development to a (dungeon) crawl.

Sentry is the first application monitoring tool to directly support Godot , and with our latest updates, you get lightweight, powerful debugging that captures engine crashes and runtime errors.

Crash and error reporting for GDScript errors, so you’re not left guessing when something breaks.

Cross-platform support for PC, Linux, and macOS, so you can debug no matter where your players are. Mobile and Console support is planned.

Now you get the context you need—like error details —to identify and fix issues faster, so you can get back to the fun parts of building.

To get started, check out our docs or head over to Discord with questions.

Debugging shouldn’t feel like you’re on hardcore mode

Game development is complex enough without spending hours manually searching logs and trying to reproduce hard-to-find crashes. Sentry gives you a single, unified view of crashes across Unreal, Unity, Godot, and console platforms—helping you fix issues faster and ship more stable games.

If you’re shipping a game in Unreal, Unity, or Godot—or targeting PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch—Sentry can help. Set it up before launch to spend less time fixing bugs and more time building games.

Don’t have a Sentry account yet? No problem—you can try it for free or request a demo to get started.