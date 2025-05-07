Product Updates

Laravel just works. Now your performance monitoring does too.
Struggling with Laravel performance? Sentry’s Laravel Insights surfaces slow jobs, queries, and routes so you can debug issues faster and keep your app running smoothly.
Struggling with Laravel performance? Sentry’s Laravel Insights surfaces slow jobs, queries, and routes so you can debug issues faster and keep your app running smoothly.
Sentry acquires Emerge Tools, enhancing mobile monitoring. Improve app performance, reduce bugs, and ship lighter apps with this new partnership.
When your checkout flow breaks, customers disappear faster than most ‘cutting-edge’ JS metaframeworks. Thankfully, setting up observability for your critical…
How Sentry built Seer, an AI debugging assistant for distributed apps, with the power of tracing.
Downtime only shows up at the most inconvenient moments - See how Sentry's Website Monitoring can help you be more proactive in your debugging.
Introducing Continuous & UI Profiling in Sentry. Get function-level insights into backend (Node, Python) & mobile (iOS, Android) performance. Fix CPU and jank issues faster.
AI assistants aren’t just hype; they’re changing the game. Discover how Sentry’s AI Autofix blew my mind, and why these assistants might be the future of intelligent dev tools.
Vercel is expanding their Observability Marketplace, and Sentry is one of the first platforms Vercel is launching with it.
Learn how to optimize PHP performance with Sentry's list of practical tips & techniques, including profiling & tracing.
Learn to debug complex production issues using Sentry's distributed tracing. Follow our detailed guide with an example app.
Learn how Sentry can help you handle errors & exceptions in Python to help you trace the causes of errors faster & more efficiently.
A couple months ago Sentry created a brand new NPM organization (namespace) for debug ids and published a set of packages under that namespace:…
You're reviewing your production metrics when suddenly an error spike appears on your dashboard. Your immediate thought isn't "how do I build a new view to…
Anomaly alerts make it easier to set up metrics-based alerts. They take out the guesswork by automatically determining thresholds and dynamically adjusting them according to seasonality and longer-term trends. Anomaly alerts are now available for all Sentry users on a Trial, Business, or Enterprise plan.
With additional information provided by monitoring tools, you can easily identify & fix errors in React Native. Learn how to get started with logging in React Native here.