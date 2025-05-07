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Laravel just works. Now your performance monitoring does too.
Product Updates

Laravel just works. Now your performance monitoring does too.

Struggling with Laravel performance? Sentry’s Laravel Insights surfaces slow jobs, queries, and routes so you can debug issues faster and keep your app running smoothly.

Will McMullen

Will McMullen - · 5 min read

Emerge Tools is now a part of Sentry
Product Updates

Emerge Tools is now a part of Sentry

Sentry acquires Emerge Tools, enhancing mobile monitoring. Improve app performance, reduce bugs, and ship lighter apps with this new partnership.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

Monitoring & Debugging a Checkout Flow in Flask & React
Product Updates

Monitoring & Debugging a Checkout Flow in Flask & React

When your checkout flow breaks, customers disappear faster than most ‘cutting-edge’ JS metaframeworks. Thankfully, setting up observability for your critical…

Will McMullen

Will McMullen - · 4 min read

Sentry’s AI debugger now references traces for troubleshooting distributed systems
Product Updates

Sentry’s AI debugger now references traces for troubleshooting distributed systems

How Sentry built Seer, an AI debugging assistant for distributed apps, with the power of tracing.

Rohan Agarwal

Rohan Agarwal - · 6 min read

Common Downtime Causes and How Website Monitoring Can Help
Product Updates

Common Downtime Causes and How Website Monitoring Can Help

Downtime only shows up at the most inconvenient moments - See how Sentry's Website Monitoring can help you be more proactive in your debugging.

Lewis D.

Lewis D. - · 12 min read

Debug App Performance Down to the Function Call–Introducing Continuous Profiling & UI Profiling
Product Updates

Debug App Performance Down to the Function Call–Introducing Continuous Profiling & UI Profiling

Introducing Continuous & UI Profiling in Sentry. Get function-level insights into backend (Node, Python) & mobile (iOS, Android) performance. Fix CPU and jank issues faster.

Will McMullen

Will McMullen - · 6 min read

How Sentry's AI Autofix Changed my Mind About AI Assistants
Product Updates

How Sentry's AI Autofix Changed my Mind About AI Assistants

AI assistants aren’t just hype; they’re changing the game. Discover how Sentry’s AI Autofix blew my mind, and why these assistants might be the future of intelligent dev tools.

Dan Mindru

Dan Mindru - · 8 min read

Vercel is adding a new marketplace category and Sentry is in(to) it
Product Updates

Vercel is adding a new marketplace category and Sentry is in(to) it

Vercel is expanding their Observability Marketplace, and Sentry is one of the first platforms Vercel is launching with it.

Cody De Arkland

Cody De Arkland - · 3 min read

How to Improve Performance in PHP
Product Updates

How to Improve Performance in PHP

Learn how to optimize PHP performance with Sentry's list of practical tips & techniques, including profiling & tracing.

Richard C.

Richard C. - · 21 min read

Investigating an ‘[Object] not found’ error in Next.js with Tracing in Sentry
Product Updates

Investigating an ‘[Object] not found’ error in Next.js with Tracing in Sentry

Learn to debug complex production issues using Sentry's distributed tracing. Follow our detailed guide with an example app.

David Y.

David Y. - · 8 min read

Practical Tips on Handling Errors and Exceptions in Python
Product Updates

Practical Tips on Handling Errors and Exceptions in Python

Learn how Sentry can help you handle errors & exceptions in Python to help you trace the causes of errors faster & more efficiently.

Abdul D

Abdul D - · 13 min read

JavaScript needs Debug IDs
Product Updates

JavaScript needs Debug IDs

A couple months ago Sentry created a brand new NPM organization (namespace) for debug ids and published a set of packages under that namespace:…

Abhijeet Prasad

Abhijeet Prasad - · 6 min read

Dashboard updates: Fewer clicks, more control, faster widget building
Product Updates

Dashboard updates: Fewer clicks, more control, faster widget building

You're reviewing your production metrics when suddenly an error spike appears on your dashboard. Your immediate thought isn't "how do I build a new view to…

Alexandra Cota

Alexandra Cota - · 4 min read

Anomaly Alerts Now in Open Beta: Smarter Monitoring, Fewer False Alarms
Product Updates

Anomaly Alerts Now in Open Beta: Smarter Monitoring, Fewer False Alarms

Anomaly alerts make it easier to set up metrics-based alerts. They take out the guesswork by automatically determining thresholds and dynamically adjusting them according to seasonality and longer-term trends. Anomaly alerts are now available for all Sentry users on a Trial, Business, or Enterprise plan.

Rachel WangAayush Seth

Rachel Wang, Aayush Seth - · 3 min read

A Guide to Logging in React Native
Product Updates

A Guide to Logging in React Native

With additional information provided by monitoring tools, you can easily identify & fix errors in React Native. Learn how to get started with logging in React Native here.

Matthew C.

Matthew C. - · 8 min read

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