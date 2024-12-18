Taking Sentry’s Rollback from Hack Week Project to Production
❗❗If you’re a developer that uses Sentry and you’re reading this in 2024, stop reading and head to rollback.sentry.io to get your very own Rollback! --- Just a…
❗❗If you’re a developer that uses Sentry and you’re reading this in 2024, stop reading and head to rollback.sentry.io to get your very own Rollback! --- Just a…
If you’ve ever been floored by a sub-100ms response time, you’ve likely got caching to thank. Caching is the unsung hero of performance, shaving precious…
Pairing VS Code & Sentry can lead to quicker resolved issues in your app. Learn how to debug your Python project with these two tools here.
Building a dynamic high-performance application in Next.js will always come with issues. See common Next.js errors & real examples of how to solve them here.
Ensuring a seamless player experience is critical for game developers, and yet unanticipated crashes and performance issues continue to harm games’ reputations…
Slow database queries drag down performance for both developers and users. They waste resources, slow down testing, and frustrate customers with laggy experiences. But often, there’s a surprisingly simple fix: indexing. Here’s how indexing works and when to use it, regardless of your schema.
Test flakiness is a big issue. Not only can it be a colossal time investment to detect and fix, but it hurts perhaps the biggest value you get from your tests—their trustworthiness. A test you cannot trust is a useless test. Time spent maintaining a useless test is time wasted; time that could have been spent building.
Get full visibility into user errors to see exactly what went wrong & when with Session Replay. Try Session Replay for free today.
Given that 100% of the databases I have interacted with in my professional career have been SQL databases, my data-based mental model (please enjoy my pun) has…
Debugging React Native apps has traditionally been a bit of a pain. Developers usually ranked debugging as their biggest pain point of React Native, which, as we all know, makes up quite a lot of development time. But the good news is that things are getting better.
A high TTFB can lead to an increase in other web vitals, resulting in a negative effect on performance. Learn how to reduce your TTFB with Sentry here.
Improve code coverage & quality easily with new Codecov features such as flaky test detection & AI test generation. Get started here.
Boost performance & fix slow sites with performance insights, MongoDB support, & Continuous Profiling. Learn about these new features here.
Reduce error noise & fix issues faster with our new AI-powered updates, including issue grouping, anomaly detection, Autofix & more. Get started here.
Fix your problems faster with our 3 latest updates - smarter search, Uptime Monitoring, & Session Replay for Mobile. Get started with Sentry here.