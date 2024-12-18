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Taking Sentry’s Rollback from Hack Week Project to Production
Product Updates

Taking Sentry’s Rollback from Hack Week Project to Production

❗❗If you’re a developer that uses Sentry and you’re reading this in 2024, stop reading and head to rollback.sentry.io to get your very own Rollback! --- Just a…

Malachi Willey

Malachi Willey - · 11 min read

Using server-side caching to speed up your applications, save on infra costs, and deliver better UX
Product Updates

Using server-side caching to speed up your applications, save on infra costs, and deliver better UX

If you’ve ever been floored by a sub-100ms response time, you’ve likely got caching to thank. Caching is the unsung hero of performance, shaving precious…

Will McMullen

Will McMullen - · 6 min read

Debugging Python with VS Code and Sentry
Product Updates

Debugging Python with VS Code and Sentry

Pairing VS Code & Sentry can lead to quicker resolved issues in your app. Learn how to debug your Python project with these two tools here.

David Y.

David Y. - · 13 min read

Next.js debugging: tips and techniques from dev to prod
Product Updates

Next.js debugging: tips and techniques from dev to prod

Building a dynamic high-performance application in Next.js will always come with issues. See common Next.js errors & real examples of how to solve them here.

Matt Henderson Sarah Guthals

Matt Henderson, Sarah Guthals - · 11 min read

Building the Sentry Unreal Engine SDK with GitHub Actions
Product Updates

Building the Sentry Unreal Engine SDK with GitHub Actions

Ensuring a seamless player experience is critical for game developers, and yet unanticipated crashes and performance issues continue to harm games’ reputations…

Ivan Tustanivskyi

Ivan Tustanivskyi - · 10 min read

Missing indexes are slowing down your database - here's how to find and fix them with Sentry
Product Updates

Missing indexes are slowing down your database - here's how to find and fix them with Sentry

Slow database queries drag down performance for both developers and users. They waste resources, slow down testing, and frustrate customers with laggy experiences. But often, there’s a surprisingly simple fix: indexing. Here’s how indexing works and when to use it, regardless of your schema.

Will McMullen

Will McMullen - · 8 min read

Catching Flaky Tests Before It's Too Late
Product Updates

Catching Flaky Tests Before It's Too Late

Test flakiness is a big issue. Not only can it be a colossal time investment to detect and fix, but it hurts perhaps the biggest value you get from your tests—their trustworthiness. A test you cannot trust is a useless test. Time spent maintaining a useless test is time wasted; time that could have been spent building.

Artem Zakharchenko

Artem Zakharchenko - · 6 min read

Session Replay: Debug Faster without the Guesswork
Product Updates

Session Replay: Debug Faster without the Guesswork

Get full visibility into user errors to see exactly what went wrong & when with Session Replay. Try Session Replay for free today.

Sarah Guthals

Sarah Guthals - · 6 min read

How I reduced an API call from >5 seconds to under 100ms
Product Updates

How I reduced an API call from >5 seconds to under 100ms

Given that 100% of the databases I have interacted with in my professional career have been SQL databases, my data-based mental model (please enjoy my pun) has…

Salma Alam-Naylor

Salma Alam-Naylor - · 8 min read

The New Way of React Native Debugging
Product Updates

The New Way of React Native Debugging

Debugging React Native apps has traditionally been a bit of a pain. Developers usually ranked debugging as their biggest pain point of React Native, which, as we all know, makes up quite a lot of development time. But the good news is that things are getting better.

Simon Grimm

Simon Grimm - · 7 min read

How to reduce TTFB
Product Updates

How to reduce TTFB

A high TTFB can lead to an increase in other web vitals, resulting in a negative effect on performance. Learn how to reduce your TTFB with Sentry here.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 6 min read

Beyond Coverage: Flaky Test Detection, AI Test Generation, and More
Product Updates

Beyond Coverage: Flaky Test Detection, AI Test Generation, and More

Improve code coverage & quality easily with new Codecov features such as flaky test detection & AI test generation. Get started here.

Lindsay Piper

Lindsay Piper - · 6 min read

Fix slow sites faster with domain-specific Performance Insights, MongoDB support & Continuous Profiling on Sentry
Product Updates

Fix slow sites faster with domain-specific Performance Insights, MongoDB support & Continuous Profiling on Sentry

Boost performance & fix slow sites with performance insights, MongoDB support, & Continuous Profiling. Learn about these new features here.

Indragie KarunaratneWill McMullen Benjamin Coe

Indragie Karunaratne, Will McMullen, Benjamin Coe - · 5 min read

AI-Powered Updates–Issue Grouping, Autofix, Anomaly Detection, and more
Product Updates

AI-Powered Updates–Issue Grouping, Autofix, Anomaly Detection, and more

Reduce error noise & fix issues faster with our new AI-powered updates, including issue grouping, anomaly detection, Autofix & more. Get started here.

Sasha Blumenfeld Tillman Elser

Sasha Blumenfeld, Tillman Elser - · 6 min read

Smarter search, Uptime Monitoring, and Session Replay updates to simplify your debugging
Product Updates

Smarter search, Uptime Monitoring, and Session Replay updates to simplify your debugging

Fix your problems faster with our 3 latest updates - smarter search, Uptime Monitoring, & Session Replay for Mobile. Get started with Sentry here.

Sasha Blumenfeld Rachel Wang

Sasha Blumenfeld, Rachel Wang - · 5 min read

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