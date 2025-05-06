Emerge Tools is now a part of Sentry

Today I'm thrilled to announce that Emerge Tools is joining Sentry.

Emerge builds best-in-class mobile tooling trusted by some of the most important brands in the world. You’ve probably seen the work of the team through their relentless efforts to improve mobile builds , efforts we’ve always admired here at Sentry. It was no surprise that when we finally met Emerge founders Josh and Noah we found that we shared a similar view of the world and hit it off instantly.

Mobile has always been a complicated story in our industry. It's a space that's very clearly important, but also one that is regularly neglected. Historically you’ve had specialized tools that are mobile focused, and they often get displaced by vendors where mobile is a second-class citizen. At Sentry we view mobile applications as an important extension of your business. It’s one of the first interaction points you get with new customers and it deserves just as much attention as the rest of your technology stack.

Market leaders get it, but many are still catching up. OpenAI knows how critical it is that your experience with ChatGPT is great, whether it's on an iPhone, Android, or the open web. As does Spotify , where they need to exist on just about every device their customers own. Where would Gen Z be if DoorDash and Tinder weren’t on top of their game? A great mobile experience is critical to the brands you rely on every day.

Sentry today is well known for universal and best-in-class crash reporting and application monitoring. With the addition of Emerge Tools, we’ll be bringing some great new functionality to mobile teams so they can:

Ship smaller and lighter apps, leading to higher install rates and happier customers

Remove dead code to reduce bugs and conversations with your CFO about Sentry’s cost

Manage internal distributions so the remaining bugs get caught by your team, rather than your customers

Use visual regression testing to make sure you’re never again stumped by a missing signup button

That’s just the start. With the addition of Emerge’s expertise and existing products we’ll strengthen the functionality you know and love and continue to extend our support beyond production monitoring. While we’re in the business of catching bugs, we’d much rather prevent them.

Read more about the announcement and what's to come on Emerge's blog.