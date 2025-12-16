Cocoa SDK 9.0.0 has landed

We just released Cocoa SDK 9.0.0, here's what's new, and what's changed.

It's been a while since the last major version. The last major release, 8.0.0, shipped on January 16, 2023. After 57 minor and 47 bug fix releases, it’s finally time for a new major version to land: 9.0.0.

Our minimum supported OS versions had drifted low enough that some users started seeing more Xcode warnings than they’d like. A bit too much "Compatibility is King". So it’s really time to do a major update and bump the minimum supported OS versions.

Version 9 is a maintenance major. This means:

We bumped minimum OS versions

We enabled a few features by default

We cleaned up a bunch of small API issues

It should be easy for you to upgrade. Famous last words.

Most of the changes in version 9 fall into three buckets: platform requirements, defaults we’ve turned on for you, and cleanup we’ve been meaning to do for a while. Here are the essentials:

We bumped the minimum supported OS versions: iOS : from 11.0 to 15.0 tvOS : from 11.0 to 15.0 macOS : from 10.13 to 10.14 watchOS : from 4.0 to 8.0 visionOS : 1.0 (unchanged)



We now use Xcode 16 for building the precompiled XCFramework, and we set the swift-tools-version to 6.0.

Structured logs are no longer experimental.

HTTP client errors now mark sessions as errored. This provides better visibility into failed network requests in the release health data.

App Hang Tracking V2 is now the default on iOS, tvOS, and macCatalyst.

Tracing: We enabled pre-warmed app start tracing by default, and the app start duration now finishes when the first frame is drawn instead of when the OS posts the UIWindowDidBecomeVisibleNotification.

Profiling: We removed the deprecated transaction-based profiling. You now have to use UIProfiling.

Compiling from source via SPM works again, but we don’t officially support it yet.

Our Carthage support has been broken for a while, and at this point it’s clear it’s not something most teams are relying on. So we’re officially dropping it.

We added a new SDK, SentryDistribution, that keeps internal builds up to date; it’s the Sentry version of Emerge Tools’ ETDistribution 🚀.

The complete list of all changes is even longer. If you want to see everything, check out the migration guide or the 9.0.0 changelog to see it.

Simply update your package manager to use the latest version of version 9 and then check the migration guide to see if you need to change anything. That's all there is to it for most setups.

We have stopped feature development for version 8 and will only ship critical bug fixes. You still can use version 8 and aren’t forced to upgrade to version 9, but we still recommend updating to the latest major version if possible.

If you’re able to, give version 9 a try. We’re excited to see what you build with it. And if something breaks, or even just feels off, open an issue. We’ll help you sort it out.