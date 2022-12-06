Suspect Commits via Git Blame

December 6, 2022

Errors are part of building software. Even if you are one of the fabled 10X engineers, errors are still going to happen. When an error does occur, typically you are going to look at the stack trace to understand the why and who for triaging. But figuring out who to assign an issue to just based on the stack trace can be difficult.

How many times do you see a stack trace in a Sentry issue, head to GitHub, and try to figure out who changed the line of code in question? Often would be our guess. Referencing the stack trace and your GitHub/GitLab repo helps you understand why and how an issue was introduced and gives you context on possible ways to fix it - You don’t want to simply revert the change.

With major improvements to Suspect Commits, cross-referencing a stack trace with your source code is now going to be easier. A lot easier.

Suspect Commits used to just show you who last modified the file with the offending code. By integrating with the Git Blame API, Sentry will now identify who changed the specific lines of code and the associated pull requests in question. Another improvement is that we removed the need to associate a commit with a release. This will increase the number of issues with a Suspect Commit and commit accuracy.