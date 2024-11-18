Smarter search, Uptime Monitoring, and Session Replay updates to simplify your debugging

Whether it’s sitting through a meeting that should’ve been an email or reading a blog post written by AI 👀– no one enjoys losing time they’ll never get back. That’s why we rolled out updates to help you fix problems faster while skipping the manual grind, including smarter search, customizable issue views, real-time uptime alerts, and Session Replay for Mobile .

Improved search and improved issue views

Search has always been one of Sentry’s power tools, but the syntax can be tricky to learn and get right.

No matter if you’re tracking issues from a recent release or digging into spans, we made search easier. Now, if users are blowing up X about login issues, you can quickly search error.type , select RequestError from the dropdown and instantly pull up relevant issues. Or, if you’re investigating slowness, head over to Traces and filter by span.duration > 3s to zero in on the slowest spans.

With more accurate autocomplete, smarter suggestions, and a simplified query experience that supports both mouse and keyboard interactions, you’ll get what you’re looking for—no matter where you are in the product.

Even with improved search, constantly retyping to find the issues you care about gets old. Whether it's recurring bugs, a specific endpoint you're always monitoring, or tracking a new release, and customizable issue views let you save and revisit key searches with one click. Think of it as a speed dial for your issues feed—but not obsolete.

You can start with recommended views, like filtering only to see high-priority issues or those assigned to you—or go immediately to creating your own. You can also set a default view, so when you land on the issues page, you see what you care about first. The best part? Views you create are only visible to you, so you don’t have to worry about messing with your team’s workflow. Customized issue views are available for everyone with the Early Adopter status turned on. Try it out by heading to your Issues feed and clicking ‘Add View’.

Stay ahead of downtime with Uptime Monitoring

Uptime Monitoring (now in beta) detects the problem for you, sends real-time alerts, and gives you all the context you need to fix it fast — before users start hammering the refresh button.

How it works: We proactively monitor your web services by running health checks on configured URLs via HTTP requests every 60 seconds. If there’s a problem, you’re notified immediately. For instance, if your checkout page starts throwing 503 errors because your Node.js server is overloaded, Sentry will send you an alert so you can jump into the issue and debug it, tracing it back to that recent deployment that spiked resource usage. With all the context in one place, you can fix the bottleneck, restore service, and dodge a tweetstorm of angry users.

There’s no extra setup required to get started. Sentry automatically detects the most frequently seen URL from your errors and creates an uptime monitoring alert for it. When an alert is triggered, an uptime issue will be created in Sentry, and it auto-resolves once the alert returns to healthy status.

If you want to add additional monitors—just head over to the Alerts tab in your Sentry account.

Click “Create Alert Rule”. Select “Uptime Monitor” to create an uptime alert. On the alert configuration page, configure the alert, such as the URL and request method Sentry should execute regular uptime checks on.

Try it out for free and let us know what you think on GitHub.

Understand exactly what went wrong with Session Replay for Mobile

We shipped Session Replay for web nearly 2 years ago . Turns out you all liked it so much that just last month you, the collective you, captured over 138 million replays. If you’re counting, that's billions of moments. And much to your boss’s and users’ delight, that means you’re probably fixing more things in Sentry – and doing it faster.

Also, it just so happens that mobile developers got a smidge jealous – Session Replay for Mobile was our most requested/voted on/engaged with GitHub issue . Flutter, React Native, iOS, and Android developers, go update your SDK and set up Session Replay. It’s finally here. You’ll get a pretty complete view of what the heck just went wrong on your user’s device— Sentry will show network calls, battery life, connectivity, and OS version, so you can finally see what really happened, like when they try opening your app with 1% battery left, spotty Wi-Fi, and five other apps running in the background—and then it crashes – GLHF.

Replay lets you see the full interaction as it happened, giving a visual representation to your logs or breadcrumbs. So when a slow database query stalls a critical screen, you can watch the user interaction and spot related issues, like an unhandled 500 error that’s preventing users from completing a purchase.

We also take privacy seriously. Our built-in privacy controls automatically redact text, images, and vectors, so you can focus on the real issues without exposing user data. And because Replay fits into your existing workflow, you’ll see breadcrumbs, user interactions, and tools you already know like the JavaScript console and network tab right next to the Replay to give you all the context you need to debug in one place.

Setting up Mobile Replay is easy—it takes just a few lines of code to get started. You can choose to capture replays on error or throughout the entire session, and we even support automatic annotation of React component names for quicker debugging.

To set it up:

Head to your Sentry org

Navigate to your mobile project

Follow the setup instructions in these docs Configure your sampling and privacy settings

Start seeing replays in the Issues stream and on the Replays tab under Explore

For details around configuration, head to our docs or get in touch with us on GitHub to ask questions and share your feedback.

Improve your debugging workflow with Sentry

From improved search and issue views to full visibility into system health with Uptime Monitoring and Session Replay for mobile, we’re giving you more tools to zero in on the issues that matter most—and the context to fix them. Jump into your Sentry account to start trying them out, or join the discussion on Discord .