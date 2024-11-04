Enabling Out-of-the-Box Performance Insights in Unity Games with the Sentry SDK

Introduction: From Crash Reporting to Performance Insights

Our Unity SDK was super complete from the crash reporting point of view. It had support for line numbers in C# exceptions on IL2CPP (in release mode!), captured native crashes on Windows, macOS, Linux Android and iOS, context set via C# would show up on any type of event, including minidumps, debug symbols are magically uploaded when you build the game with the editor. And more. We were confident we had the best crash reporting solution out there. Now we were looking towards offering some out-of-the-box insights into the game’s performance. Right out of the gate we hit the first question: What would auto-instrumentation for Unity games look like?

Adapting Sentry’s Performance UX for Unity

Sentry had built UX for visualization of span trees and the instrumentation for mobile and web is based around screen rendering. We wanted to take those concepts and apply them to Unity. As a result we limited the instrumentation to the game’s startup procedure and scene loading. Every game starts at some point. And every game, no matter how big or small, loads a scene. We might not be able to give insights into the entire game but we can show every developer right after installing the package, what Sentry could offer.

Our ideal scenario would be something that would work out-of-the-box with no to minimal setup from the user. As a sneak-peek and to show off what we got working without you having to read the whole thing before you get as excited as we are: This is what the Unity SDK‘s auto-instrumentation offers OOTB right now. Without a single line of code. For all Unity games.

Introducing Sentry SDK for Unity: A Multi-Platform Tool

Unity games run on basically all platforms. To provide support for that, the Sentry SDK for Unity became an SDK of SDKs. It ships and integrates via P/Invoke (FFI) with whatever SDK is native for the targeted platform. Running on iOS? Not a problem, we’ll bring the Sentry SDK for Apple to have you covered! Same for Android, WebGL, and all the desktops!

After all, this is how we achieved the native crash capturing support. What those SDKs also have in common, other than powering the Unity SDK, they all provide some form of auto instrumentation. Unfortunately, this has limited use. A key factor in Unity’s success is its platform abstraction. Developers are free from worrying about platform specifics and that allows them to focus solely on Unity internals. To enable this, Unity games are typically embedded within a super thin launcher. As a result, concepts like navigation events and UI activities from the underlying platform are generally unfamiliar to them. For instrumentation to be truly helpful and actionable, the SDK would need to operate directly within Unity.

Understanding the Unity Lifecycle: Finding Key Points for Instrumentation

The game works in a super tight loop, typically updating anywhere from 30 to 60 times per second but the sky is the limit. Creating a span to measure every single tick is not feasible. We needed to look at some overarching actions like some set of logical operations we would want to capture.

The Challenge of Defining Transactions and Spans

To measure how long something takes, Sentry has two working concepts: Transactions and Spans. Transactions are single instances of an activity or a service, like loading of a page or some async task. Spans are individual measurements that are nested within a transaction. Conceptionally, we’re trying to find places to start and stop a big stopwatch for bigger, and very specific actions that we want to measure. And then we are looking for sub-tasks within that action that we could capture with smaller stopwatches. But how does a transaction fit within the the frame of a game? What instance of a service, that is already built into the engine, could a transaction represent?

For all its features Unity is still a blank canvas for you to create any kind of game. That means there are, other than the general lifecycle, not very many fixed points that the SDK could hook into to start and stop a span. There are a whole bunch of one-time events like button clicks but how would the SDK hook into whatever happens behind the button click? How would the SDK know when to finish the span?

Universal Events in Unity: Startup and Scene Loading

All games need to startup and the startup procedure is the same for all Unity games and consists of loading of systems, the splash-screen (if applicable) and the loading of the initial scene. Scene loading in general is another great fixed point. Everything within Unity exists within the context of a scene. Some games load them additionally, some games swap them, some games only ever have one. But at least that one gets loaded during startup.

With this we had our transaction hooks. We know when the startup is starting and finished. And we can hook into the scene manager to time scene load and scene load finish events.

Adding Granularity: Populating Transactions with Spans

Now that we have our overarching operation that we’re trying to time we’re now looking for smaller actions that happen within. Looking towards Unity’s lifecycle helps us out once more. The initialization happens for every GameObject during its creation or, if it is an initial part of the scene, during the scene’s loading. For all GameObjects the one method that gets invoked is the Awake call. And that’s the user’s code, which is exaclty what we would like to instrument. That’s the code the user has control over and where we want to highlight performance opportunities or bottlenecks. But how would the SDK instrument non-SDK code without asking to user to do it for us?

IL Weaving - The art of… insert pun

When working on your Unity game you’re typically writing your code in C#. And no matter what the end-result, even tho it later gets compiled to platform native code via IL2CPP, at some point in the build process that C# code gets compiled to Intermediate Language (IL). Even tho Unity might transpile the IL to C++ later on, that IL is still there, somewhere. We managed to hook the SDK into the the build pipeline to modify the generated Assembly-CSharp.dll .

Let’s say we have a very simple MonoBehaviour for demonstration purposes:

Click to Copy using UnityEngine ; public class BlogMaterial : MonoBehaviour { private void Awake ( ) { Debug . Log ( "Hello World!" ) ; } }

This MonoBehaviour compiles to the following IL:

Click to Copy . class public auto ansi beforefieldinit BlogMaterial extends [ UnityEngine . CoreModule ] UnityEngine . MonoBehaviour { . method private hidebysig instance void Awake ( ) cil managed { . maxstack 8 IL_0000 : ldstr "Hello World!" IL_0005 : call void [ UnityEngine . CoreModule ] UnityEngine . Debug :: Log ( object ) IL_000a : ret } }

Writing code that writes code with Cecil

We want to wrap whatever is going on inside the Awake with a span. For this we created some helpers that are accessible from anywhere inside the user’s code.

Click to Copy public partial class SentryMonoBehaviour { public void StartAwakeSpan ( MonoBehaviour monoBehaviour ) => SentrySdk . GetSpan ( ) ?. StartChild ( "awake" , $" { monoBehaviour . gameObject . name } . { monoBehaviour . GetType ( ) . Name } " ) ; public void FinishAwakeSpan ( ) => SentrySdk . GetSpan ( ) ?. Finish ( SpanStatus . Ok ) ; }

Initially, we did this change manually and took a look at the resulting IL.

Click to Copy private void Awake ( ) { SentryMonoBehaviour . Instance . StartAwakeSpan ( this ) ; Debug . Log ( "Hello World!" ) ; SentryMonoBehaviour . Instance . FinishAwakeSpan ( ) ; }

Click to Copy . method private hidebysig instance void Awake ( ) cil managed { . maxstack 8 IL_0000 : call class [ Sentry . Unity ] Sentry . Unity . SentryMonoBehaviour [ Sentry . Unity ] Sentry . Unity . SentryMonoBehaviour :: get_Instance ( ) IL_0005 : ldarg . 0 IL_0006 : callvirt instance void [ Sentry . Unity ] Sentry . Unity . SentryMonoBehaviour :: StartAwakeSpan ( class [ UnityEngine ] UnityEngine . MonoBehaviour ) IL_000b : ldstr "Hello World!" IL_0010 : call void [ UnityEngine . CoreModule ] UnityEngine . Debug :: Log ( object ) IL_0015 : call class [ Sentry . Unity ] Sentry . Unity . SentryMonoBehaviour [ Sentry . Unity ] Sentry . Unity . SentryMonoBehaviour :: get_Instance ( ) IL_001a : call instance void [ Sentry . Unity ] Sentry . Unity . SentryMonoBehaviour :: FinishAwakeSpan ( ) IL_001f : ret }

But the .dll is not just a text file. So how do we modify this? Luckily, there are libraries like Cecil around that we can build on and that do the heavy lifting for us. Cecil basically turns this into something akin to painting by numbers:

Compile your code to create the “baseline” Modify the source code to your desired end-result Let the compiler do what it does best - translate your C# code into IL Inspect the difference between the baseline and the end-result Use Cecil to recreate the change

The code that modifies the Awake and adds the StartSpan functionality is three lines:

Click to Copy processor . InsertBefore ( method . Body . Instructions [ 0 ] , processor . Create ( OpCodes . Callvirt , startAwakeSpanMethod ) ) ; processor . InsertBefore ( method . Body . Instructions [ 0 ] , processor . Create ( OpCodes . Ldarg_0 ) ) ; processor . InsertBefore ( method . Body . Instructions [ 0 ] , processor . Create ( OpCodes . Call , getInstanceMethod ) ) ;

You can inspect the whole setup of reading, modifying and writing the IL here.

And the result is this Trace View for every Unity game out-of-the-box, without the user having to write a single line of code.

What do we have now?

With this IL weaving setup, we accomplished two goals:

Immediate, visible performance value: Developers see auto-instrumented performance insights without adding extra code.

A foundation for future expansion: We proved it’s viable to inject custom SDK functionality that wraps user code, enabling future opportunities for auto-instrumentation.

Where to go from here

This setup opens the door for even more instrumentation possibilities. For instance, UnityWebRequests could be instrumented automatically, or we could explore adding spans to button clicks by timing actions around them.

Stay tuned as we continue to expand what’s possible with Sentry’s Unity SDK!