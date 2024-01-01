Blog
Welcome Cameron McEfee

Sentry
Our design team has grown one person larger with the addition of Cameron McEfee. Previously, Cameron was the creative director at GitHub…
Welcome Theresa Vermeersch

Sentry
We’re thrilled to have Theresa Vermeersch joining our team! Theresa is a coffee connoisseur, book nerd, and art and design enthusiast…
Sentry emails get a facelift

Sentry
Last week we pushed an update to our notification emails. In addition to overhauling the visual design and addressing various legibility…
Welcome Ben Vinegar

Sentry
We’re excited to announce that Ben Vinegar is joining the engineering team at Sentry. You may know Ben as the co-author of Third-party…
Better Team Management in Sentry

Sentry
Today we’re rolling out several improvements to the way teams are managed in Sentry. We feel these changes will help your organization…
Announcing the Sentry API

Sentry
Today we’re excited to introduce the Sentry API, which will help ops teams and developers integrate Sentry deeper into their exception…
Introducing Organizations

Sentry
Historically, managing org structure, membership, and billing in Sentry has been a pain. Today we’re announcing several giant steps towards…
State of the union: JavaScript Exceptions and Stacktraces

Error Monitoring
Watch our very own Matt Robenolt speak about the current state of JavaScript exceptions and debugging with stack traces at this year’s…
CCP Games brings Sentry to the PlayStation

Sentry
CCP Games, the game development powerhouse behind Eve Online and Dust 514, has brought Sentry to the PS3. As they’re one of our largest and…
The Story of Sentry

Sentry
We recently sat down with Yonas Beshawred, founder of Leanstack.io, and talked about how Sentry came to be. Read the entire interview over…
Sentry Spotlight: Readability

Sentry
In perhaps our favorite interview of the day, Philip Forget, CTO of Readability, tells Dev Toolkit that Sentry is crucial to keeping their…
Sentry lands a sweet new logo

Sentry
Three months ago David and I decided that it was time to ditch the Helvetica “S” and get ourselves a real logo. It was a difficult task…
We've redesigned Sentry!

Sentry
Today we’re excited to announce that Sentry has an all new look. After listening to your feedback, we were able to package together a design…
