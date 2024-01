May 2, 2016

Our design team has grown one person larger with the addition of Cameron McEfee.

Previously, Cameron was the creative director at GitHub where, most notably, he made the Octocat a (nerdy) household name. He’s also the creator of GuideGuide, Photoshop’s most installed extension. In his spare time, he enjoys cooking difficult, elaborate, and unusual meals.

Here, Cameron will be a jack-of-all-trades, working on product and marketing and developing our content and messaging.