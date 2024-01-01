Blog
Exception Perceptions: Gremlin + Chaos Engineering

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Principal SRE at Gremlin, Tammy Butow, organizes our thoughts about Chaos Engineering.
Exception Perceptions: 4 Best Practices for Using Docker Compose

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Docker Captain Bret Fisher helps us master Docker Compose.
Exception Perceptions: KonMari Your Containers with Kubernetes

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, InfluxData Developer Advocate Katy Farmer takes us on a journey of Kubernetes discovery.
Exception Perceptions: How Smartcar Enables Developers to Build Apps for Cars

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Sydney Palumbo and Emre Sonmez drove by to chat about Smartcar, a platform that helps developers create apps that communicate with vehicles.
Exception Perceptions: Automate Your Workflow with Probot for GitHub Apps

GitHub Community Engineer Bex Warner shows us how to simplify our workflows with Probot.
Exception Perceptions: Turning C# into a 5-Star Mobile App with Xamarin

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Xamarin + Azure Cloud Developer Advocate Brandon Minnick talks about using C# and .NET skills to build fully native Android, iOS, and UWP apps.
Don’t Be “Pitchy” with Your Developer Meetup Pitches

In her recent guest-post on the Microsoft + Open Source Blog, Sentry's Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon sets the stage for the perfect pitchless engineering meet-up.
Exception Perceptions: Everything is Cool When You’re Part of a Team

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Sentry Product Manager Sara gives us all the dirt on collaboration and ownership, as well as who and how folks on teams should be notified when issues pop up in their applications.
Exception Perceptions: Attack of the Cloned Issues (for Better Understanding User Behavior)

We’re back! That’s right, we have a new episode of Exception Perceptions to share with y’all. This is part 2 of of our Star Wars series, and this time we’re talking all about using errors to better understand user behavior.
Exception Perceptions: A New Hope (for Understanding User Experience)

In Exception Perceptions we discuss Observability best practices through videos, tutorials, and technical examples. Think of it as your go-to for all Observability related questions.
Experience Sentry Scouts Meetups of Yesterday Through the Magic of Video

Previous Sentry Scouts events are now available to view here, on our website.
Perceive Your Exceptions with Exception Perceptions

Devs Just Wanna Have Fun (and also to Code): Our First Sentry Scouts Meetup

We held out first Sentry Scouts Meetup in January. There were a lot of highlights.
Announcing Sentry Scouts Meet-ups

We're thrilled to be kicking off the new year with the first of 12 monthly Sentry Scouts events!
Empathy is a Must-Have, Not a Nice-to-Have

Sentry
But only for work, life, and effective communication. I mean, other than that you probably don’t need it.
