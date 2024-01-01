Blog
Armin Ronacher

How We Made JavaScript Stack Traces Awesome

Error Monitoring
Sentry helps every developer diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code, and we need to deliver high quality stack traces in…
Become A Hidden Champion. Work With Me In Vienna.

Sentry
A term of business endearment — if there is such a thing — is to call a company a hidden champion. It’s bestowed on businesses who quietly…
Crash by API

Sentry
Crashes are something we know a thing or two about. Here are some ideas on how to prevent your app from crashing due to an SDK issue that's out of your control.
Building Sentry: So I'm following the source map that leads to you

Error Monitoring
In our Building a Sentry series, we'll be covering all the nitty-gritty details that go into building a debug experience at scale.
How to Build a SaaS Application Block by Block

Sentry
Here's a structural blueprint for constructing a SaaS application.
Python, JavaScript, .NET, and Rust: Sentry’s Unified SDK Updates

SDK Updates
Our new unified SDKs have arrived! Get a glimpse at what's changed and what it means for you.
Introducing Sentry for Rust

SDK Updates
As happy Rust users ourselves, it makes us even happier to be able to say that we now have a Sentry Rust SDK. This means you can now report panics, failures, and other types of incidents to Sentry.
What Not to Do in Rust

Sentry
Rust has been great for Sentry! But talking to people who are new to Rust, it's hard to get rid of the feeling that Rust can be an... adventure. So here are some things not to do in Rust (and what to do instead).
Sentry-Cocoa macOS Security Update and Sentry-Swift Security Notice

SDK Updates
We released sentry-cocoa 3.10.0, which resolves a security incident that may have affected users on macOS apps without a sandbox.
Sending Sentry Events from Bash

Sentry
Did you know you can send events to Sentry from bash?
Evolving Our Rust With Milksnake

Sentry
Sharing our new approach to using Rust in Python.
The Troubles With iOS Symbolication

Error Monitoring
Some in depth information about how symbolication of crash reports on iOS works.
Introducing Reprocessing

Sentry
We improved our development experience for iOS.
Fixing Python Performance with Rust

Error Monitoring
Why your JavaScript events are coming in quicker now.
Introducing support for iOS, macOS, and tvOS apps

SDK Updates
Sentry now fully supports Cocoa, with both Swift and Objective-C clients
Debug Issues Faster with Breadcrumbs

Error Monitoring
If there’s one thing we’re particularly proud of Sentry for, it’s that not only does it notify you of new issues in your applications, but…
Internationalization and React

SDK Updates
It’s always nice if a project outgrows your initial vision in a way. This happened for the first time in Sentry a long time ago when…
Rethinking Sentry's Documentation

Sentry
If you have searched for the Sentry or integration docs lately you might have noticed that some things have changed. There are now…
