AI, Privacy and Terms of Service Updates

Sentry
Update Hey everyone. We’ve gotten your feedback and heard your concerns; we were less than artful in expressing our intentions. Many of the…
The Pain of Debugging WebAssembly

Sentry
WASM can do some awesome things. But what’s not awesome? Debugging with WASM.
Introducing Two-Factor Authentication

Sentry
You can now use U2F devices (like yubikeys), Google Authenticator (or similar apps supporting TOTP), or SMS as second factor authentication.
Sentry for HipChat Connect

Ecosystem
Sentry is more useful when notifications arrive exactly where you want them. That’s why we’ve always put emphasis on supporting a wide range…
rb: A Redis parallelization toolkit for Python

SDK Updates
We love Redis at Sentry. Since the early days it has driven many parts of our system, allowing users to improve error monitoring with rate…
