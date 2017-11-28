Sending Sentry Events from Bash

November 28, 2017

One tool that you may already be familiar with is our handy sentry-cli command line client. Many Sentry users find it to be a very useful companion to work with releases, debug information files, generate source maps, and much more. But among all these useful features is one feature that is not nearly as well known as the rest: sentry-cli can be used to send events to Sentry.

That this is not well known is not particularly surprising since until very recently the feature was poorly documented and not actually all that useful. However, with sentry-cli 1.24.0 we decided to remedy this, and newer versions can now not only send much more useful data, but are more fun to use and are particularly useful for automatic error reporting from bash scripts.

Here’s how it works.

Basic Event Sending

The prerequisite for all of this is a working sentry-cli installation. While you can install it in many ways, one very convenient approach is the infamous curl to bash installation route:

$ curl -sL https://sentry.io/get-cli/ | bash

Additionally, you need to tell sentry-cli about your DSN for events. There are multiple ways to configure it. One of those ways is to export the SENTRY_DSN environment variable:

$ export SENTRY_DSN = < your-dsn-goes-here >

After this is done, you can send events with very little extra effort. The bare minimum for sending an event is to provide both the -m parameter and a message for the event:

$ sentry-cli send-event -m "Something happened"

And with that, you’ll now start seeing events in the sentry UI: