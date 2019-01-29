Apply for Sentry's Open Source Grant

January 29, 2019

Work should be fun. Sometimes it’s not, especially when your full-time job isn’t aligned with something you care about — like open source.

Contributing to open source full-time is an opportunity not available to everyone. We’d like to change that with the Sentry Open Source Grant, which offers funding to an individual dedicated to working on an open source project for three months.

Who should apply?

This grant opportunity is open to anyone who is currently contributing to an open source project aimed at improving the lives of others (social good, developer tools, etc.). We value true representation in open source (we know we all have a long way to go), and we especially encourage those who are underrepresented in the open source community to apply.

You should be available to work on open source full-time for three consecutive months in 2019.

What’s in it for me?

Sentry will provide a one-time $10,000 stipend. The stipend can help with expenses like rent, meals, commute, and workspace. We’re happy to help you work out the details.

We would also love to meet you, so we’ll provide an optional all-expenses paid trip for 3 days in San Francisco.

Sentry’s grant panel will begin reviewing applications after the application deadline of March 1st. Applications received after March 1st will not be considered.

All applicants will receive a response by approximately March 15th.

How can I apply?

Fill out this form to apply — what do you have to lose? (Nothing. You have nothing to lose.)