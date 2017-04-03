Open Source Sprint at Sentry

April 3, 2017

In March, we hosted a sprint for the SF Python community to help newcomers interested in contributing to open source. For two days, over 50 people came together in the Sentry offices to work on widely used projects like Mypy, Zulip, Certbot, and of course, Sentry. In particular, five attendees merged their first commits to a major open source project.

If you’d like to see what was built, check out the PRs below! And if you’d like to start contributing to Sentry, check out our docs for setting up your development environment and come chat with us on our community forum.

Contributors to Sentry