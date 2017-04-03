Open Source Sprint at Sentry
In March, we hosted a sprint for the SF Python community to help newcomers interested in contributing to open source. For two days, over 50 people came together in the Sentry offices to work on widely used projects like Mypy, Zulip, Certbot, and of course, Sentry. In particular, five attendees merged their first commits to a major open source project.
If you’d like to see what was built, check out the PRs below! And if you’d like to start contributing to Sentry, check out our docs for setting up your development environment and come chat with us on our community forum.
Contributors to Sentry
- travisoneill helped us improve our project search parser
- scotchka improved our public issue pages
- jamesmura worked on filtering MySQL passwords, project search jumping to the right event when you search for a given event id, and adding
event_idto our webhook payload
- ganeshkbalaji simplified our member invite flow
- jgriffith23 added read-only member