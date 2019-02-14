February 14, 2019

How Sentry Thrives as an Open Source Software Company

When I tell people that Sentry is open source, they nod, understanding that this is known to be a good, noble thing. Then, they have questions. Many questions. “You mean open core?” they ask. No. Open source. “So you sell professional services?” No. Head scratching, then a pause. “Then… how do you make money?” In truth, these are not bad questions. The business approach to open source is changing, and Sentry is a steadfast representative of that change. But it’s been a while — 2.5 years, in fact — since we talked about) how open source is a crucial part of our model (and how that enhances Sentry as a business). And sometimes, our approach creates a natural and healthy debate for us about how to prioritize resources. A productive tension, if you will. So, how exactly did Sentry evolve as an open source software (OSS) company, and how does (or should) this change as we grow? Sentry’s business model is weird, but good Some background for the as-yet-uninitiated (everybody else, feel free to skip ahead): You can use Sentry for your app monitoring needs in a few different ways. You can use the open source version of Sentry, which is free, by pulling it down from GitHub and hosting it yourself. Or, you can use the SaaS version we host for your convenience, from (again) free, all the way up to Enterprise.

Sentry in 2009 and 2019

As a result, Sentry’s business model doesn’t match what industry people have come to expect from open source businesses. Most folks seem to anticipate that open source companies will pursue a Red Hat-esque professional services model or an open core approach popularized by companies like GitLab. Or, they expect to see a business that sells proprietary software and leverages open source, community-maintained tools as “building blocks” of that proprietary software. (Goofy stock photos aside, this post is one of the few we’ve seen that represents how we see the current market.) The professional services and open core approaches have worked for other open source companies, but we’ve chosen a different path. How did we get this way? Our founders didn’t expect Sentry to become the most widely-used error monitoring application for developers when they started working on an open source project about a decade ago.