Sentry is now Fair Source

August 8, 2024

Chad Whitacre

Today we’re launching Fair Source, a new approach to software sharing that is safe for companies to adopt and developers to use. Before Fair Source, companies that wanted to engage the developer community with their core products often did not know how to do so while maintaining control over their roadmap and business model. The result is that most software products today are closed-source. With Fair Source, companies have a new option. The Fair Source option is not theoretical. Codecov, CodeCrafters, GitButler, Keygen, and PowerSync were all closed-source products that are now shared with the world thanks to Fair Source. By gathering together under the Fair Source banner, we hope to encourage many more companies to join us. Of course, Fair Source emerges within the context of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS), and let’s be honest: there is and has long been a real tension over the right for a single company to control the governance and commercialization of a shared software project. The tension came to a head for us at Sentry a year ago when we published the source for Codecov under a non-compete license and labeled it Open Source. Chef co-founder Adam Jacob spoke for many when he challenged us to articulate our own values and come up with a new term to stand behind. “Just don’t call it Open Source.” Point taken. Fair Source is our new term.

Fair Source Fair Source is software sharing for modern businesses. Our approach to licensing balances user freedom and developer sustainability. Join Fair Source

Functional Source License The Functional Source License (FSL) is designed for SaaS companies that value both user freedom and developer sustainability. Learn More