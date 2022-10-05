October 5, 2022

🎃 Spooky Season means Hacktoberfest is here! 👻

Hacktoberfest is less spooky and more exciting for us here at Sentry.

If you’re new to Hacktoberfest, our friends at DigitalOcean, and maintainers across the entire open source community, invite you to contribute to open source repositories in all areas. Here are some basic guidelines from the Hacktoberfest website:

Register anytime between September 26 and October 31

Pull requests can be made in any GITHUB or GITLAB hosted project that’s participating in Hacktoberfest (look for the “hacktoberfest” topic)

Project maintainers must accept your pull/merge requests for them to count toward your total

Have 4 pull/merge requests accepted between October 1 and October 31 to complete Hacktoberfest

The first 40,000 participants (maintainers and contributors) who complete Hacktoberfest can elect to receive one of two prizes: a tree planted in their name, or the Hacktoberfest 2022 t-shirt

Hacktoberfest at Sentry

And never fear 😱 all of the Sentry open source repos (…so all of our SDKs 💁) are supporting Hacktoberfest this year. A few SDKs with specific invitations include:

We welcome new contributors to Sentry during the ‘fest. Want to see your name in the Sentry commit log? Here are a few pointers:

All of our main repos are in scope.

All issues are in scope. Need a suggestion?

Let us know in your PR that you are participating in Hacktoberfest.

Our developer docs will help you get started.

Visit open.sentry.io and stop by our Discord to chat.

Sentry DevRel’s Got Your Back

And if you find an SDK that you want to count towards your Hacktoberfest contributions that doesn’t have the Hacktoberfest label, just reach out to someone on the DevRel team and we will make sure it gets added ✅

And we’re hosting live streams every Wednesday at 10am PT through October:

Thanks to DigitalOcean for throwing such a great party, and to all of the maintainers and contributors out there for making open source happen. Good luck and happy hacking.

P.S. If you really like hacking on Sentry, we do have a number of open roles.