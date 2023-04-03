Self Identifying JavaScript Source Maps: The Case for Debug IDs

At Sentry, we handle a significant number of stack traces, which require access to debug information files such as PDBs, DWARF, or source maps. Regrettably, the user experience surrounding source maps is subpar, prompting us to propose a solution to this issue: the implementation of globally unique Debug IDs.

Imagine working in a widget factory where a new widget is created every 15 seconds. This factory specializes in producing a variety of widget types and in some cases minor modifications are made on a weekly basis. To assist with the operation of these widgets, a dedicated machine produces comprehensive manuals. Some widgets are exclusive prototypes designed for internal testing and future product development, but even these come with accompanying manuals to ensure that the testers understand their functionality.

To ensure that the correct manual accompanies each widget, they could be packaged together in a box. However, to minimize paper usage, it may be more practical to offer users the option to download the manual from a website whenever needed. That would also allow for the convenient reprinting of a manual for a specific widget if required.

But this poses a challenge: given a widget, how do you find the correct manual?

One way would be to print the URL of the manual directly onto the widget. The person that gets hold of the widget can then go to that website to download the manual. Another option would be to print a model number onto the widget instead. That seems like it’s a subtle difference but the significance is important in practice.

Given a minified JavaScript file today, there is often (though, unfortunately, not always) a URL reference to the source map included. This practice resembles the example of putting a sticker with the manual’s URL onto the minified file. In contrast, a compiled executable typically contains a build or debug ID. This approach is more akin to printing the model number on the widget.

Now let’s talk about two very important properties when it comes to widgets and manuals or build outputs.

The first property we care about is the ability to distinguish between widgets and manuals. That might seem obvious if we only have widgets and manuals, but let’s imagine that there are different types of manuals such as service manuals, end-user manuals, and certificates of conformance. Being self-describing means that by simply looking at the document, one can tell the type of manual (and confirm that it’s not a widget itself). Most things are self-describing in one form or another, but not all, particularly when they are boxed up and we need to tell these boxes apart.

Consider a scenario where our documents are placed inside unmarked envelopes. To determine the contents one would have to open the envelope to see what’s inside. We could sort them into a different folder and label the folders which would certainly help, but if someone throws all the envelopes into a large container, we would have to open up all envelopes to sort them apart.

This situation is somewhat analogous to what happens with source maps today. A source map is information contained in a “box”: a JSON file. We can take an educated guess that it’s a source map because of the presence of keys such as version , file , and mappings , but it’s a guess. There is in fact no guarantee that we can tell a source map apart from something that merely appears similar. As a result source maps do not meet the criteria of a self-describing file.

When placing widgets into unmarked boxes and relying solely on proper sorting, we face difficulties if someone mixes them all together in a container. In such cases having labelled boxes becomes crucial, or else we would need to open up each box to identify its contents. It gets even more challenging when the widgets in the boxes are very hard to tell apart reliably. This is exactly the problem we have with JavaScript files today. They come in two varieties: minified and non-minified. We have heuristics to tell them apart but they are often inaccurate. Alas, there are situations where it comes in very handy to be able to discern between these.

The second property, which is even more crucial, is the ability to identify an item without requiring external information.

Imagine if our widget factory were to spit out widgets resembling small black pills that appear identical. How can we distinguish them? We could place them in a labelled box, but once removed from the box, identification would be impossible. A better approach would be to laser engrave the model number directly onto the widget. This means by just looking at the widget we can still determine its precise nature.

The same concept applies to the manuals. An effective way to manage the manuals is to print the model number onto them. As long as the page with the model number stays in fact, one can at all times tell what widget the manual belongs to. This property is essential when dealing with files on a large scale.

A less efficient and error-prone approach involves relying on an external organization such as labelled folders with dividers. If anyone were to remove that manual and not put it back properly it would be (almost) impossible to identify the associated widget.

This property is known as self-identifying. We do not need any additional information to be able to say “this widget is X” or “this manual belongs to widget X”.

Today, neither source maps nor minified JavaScript files are self-identifying. We rely heavily on the filename of the file. In many operations, the filename is lost and even if it’s retained, the filename is not globally unique. This means if we throw all our source maps and minified files into a huge folder, we would encounter duplicates.

Practical Problems

Imagine you are an outsourcing company responsible for ensuring that the widgets conform to the specification. 1% of all widgets produced are sent to you in massive containers, and you want to start checking them against their specifications. Ideally, you would simply send the containers of widgets to be loaded onto a conveyor belt where machines would sort them by a model number after scanning each widget. After the widgets have been sorted by model number, a human operator puts the model number into a computer, which downloads the necessary specification document by the model number from the canonical source. It then displays the information to the person conducting the test. Depending on whether the widgets pass or fail the test, a sticker is placed on it, and sent back.

This is the desired scenario for source maps. However, the current source map experience is far more complicated and error-prone:

Widgets lack model numbers. Instead, all the widgets that are sent in the containers are boxed up into large packages marked with a shipment number. Before unloading the widgets onto the conveyor belt, they must be placed in small baskets labelled with the shipment number. Each widget has a small sticker in addition containing the name of the manual. While this is taking place, a parcel containing various folders with documents is sent to another office for scanning and sorting. Each folder is labelled with a shipment number. The folders themselves contain the different manuals, all with a post-it on it identifying the name. The scans of the manuals are then placed in a computer system identified by shipment number and manual name. In this scenario, the machine can now only process one widget at a time because it cannot tell widgets apart. When the human operator takes out a widget, they read the shipment number on the basket and the manual name on the basket it’s placed in and looks at the shipment number as well as the sticker on the widget with the name of the manual. Then again, depending on the test result, stickers are placed on it.

Many issues can arise in this process. Shipment numbers can be mislabeled on either the widget or the parcel containing the manual. Sorting must happen shipment by shipment, as placing everything on a conveyor belt at once would result in losing the association with the shipment. The names of the manuals can be incorrectly entered when sorting the manuals or when reading the sticker on the widget.

When discussing source maps, the minified file represents the widget, the source map serves as the manual, the version control hash or release name functions as the shipment number, and the source map reference corresponds to the manual’s name indicated on the widget’s sticker.

And mistakes happen. All the time.

The Proposal

Here is our proposal:

Bundlers, transpilers, and everything create a globally unique (ideally deterministic) Debug ID (a UUID). All minified JavaScript files get a //# debugId=DEBUG_ID comment at the end embedding the Debug ID. All source maps get a new debugId attribute into the source map that holds the Debug ID. Browsers and JavaScript engines gain an API to access the Debug ID for a loaded JavaScript file (basically a function that maps a loaded JavaScript URL to its Debug ID).

And preferably source maps get a JSON schema and refer to that schema by $schema so they can be told apart from other JSON files.

We are currently in the process of rolling this out for our own uses as a lot of this can be emulated even without the wider ecosystem adopting it. For more information see our internal RFC. We are however interested in establishing this as a web standard, and the first step that we already took, is to fill an official RFC, which you can read in its human-friendly form here.