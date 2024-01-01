Blog
Ben Vinegar

Introducing Session Replay from Sentry: Bridge the Gap between Code and UX

Sentry
We’re making Session Replay generally available to all Sentry users. Remove the guesswork from troubleshooting by seeing video-like reproductions of what users experience leading up to and after an error or performance issue. Session Replay supports all web-based platforms.
Distributed Tracing 101 for Full Stack Developers

Dashboards
Welcome to Part 1 of our multipart series on Distributed Tracing for Full Stack Developers. In this series, we’ll be learning the ins-and-outs of distributed tracing and how it can assist you in monitoring the increasingly complex requirements of full stack applications.
How we grew Sentry's monthly active users by rethinking invitations

Sentry
At its core, Sentry is a tool that alerts you to defects in your production software. But it does more than blast stack traces into your…
4 Reasons Why Your Source Maps are Broken & How to Fix Them

Sentry
Source maps can be extremely helpful…when they work. Learn more here about how to tell if your JavaScript source maps are broken & how to fix them.
6 Tips for Reducing JavaScript Error Noise | Sentry

Error Monitoring
Spare your inbox from noisy unwanted errors with these helpful tips for reducing JavaScript error noises to make it easier to identify high-priority issues.
Improve Signal to Noise with Inbound Filters

Error Monitoring
Use inbound data filters to automatically reject unwanted issues.
Rich Error Logging & Reports with Redux Middleware

Error Monitoring
Use redux-raven-middleware to attach Redux app state and Redux error logs to Sentry crash reports.
Vue.js Error Reporting with Sentry

SDK Updates
Sentry now supports Vue.js, including Vue 2
Support for Minified React Errors

Sentry
Sentry now automatically expands minified errors from production React apps.
Welcome Katie Lundsgaard

Sentry
We're excited to announce that Katie Lundsgaard is joining the engineering team.
Log Angular 2 Errors with Sentry

Error Monitoring
Sentry now supports Angular 2 with full TypeScript support
What is a Script Error? | Sentry

Error Monitoring
If you’ve worked with the JavaScript `onerror` event before, you’ve probably come across the following: "Script error." Learn more about what a js scripterror is here.
Welcome Jess MacQueen

Sentry
We’re excited to announce that Jess MacQueen is joining the engineering team. Jess joins us from Chartio where she worked on everything from…
How to write bulletproof function wrappers in JavaScript

Sentry
In our client JavaScript SDK – Raven.js – we make use of a lot of function wrapping. We even provide a utility API method, , that…
Capture and report JavaScript errors with window.onerror

Error Monitoring
onerror is a special browser event that fires when JavaScript errors are found. Learn more here about how to capture JavaScript errors with window.onerror.
Sentry JavaScript SDK 2.0.0 is available now

SDK Updates
We’ve just released version 2.0.0 of our client JavaScript integration library, Raven.js. This version introduces some important major…
Debuggable JavaScript in Production with Source Maps | Sentry

Error Monitoring
Today, the code you use to write your application isn’t the same code used to deploy it. Learn more here about using source maps to debug in production.
Sentry 8 starts rolling out this week

Sentry
Earlier this month we announced a brand new version of Sentry, “version 8”. Besides a brand new look and feel, Sentry 8 introduces some…
