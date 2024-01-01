Blog
Bringing Specto into the Sentry Family

We’re delighted to announce that we’ve acquired Specto, a powerful mobile profiling tool from ex-Facebook mobile experts who share our…
Automate, Group, and Get Alerted: A Best Practices Guide to Monitoring your Code - Part 2

This is part two of a two-part series on how to monitor code health at scale with Sentry.
Automate, Group, and Get Alerted: A Best Practices Guide to Monitoring your Code - Part 1

This is part one of a two-part series on how to monitor code health at scale with Sentry.
Find the right person at the right time to fix the right issue with SCIM for Okta, Code Owners with GitHub, and more

If you know someone who actually likes managing work across projects, we’d love to meet this mythical being. Because we can’t imagine who…
Become A Hidden Champion. Work With Me In Vienna.

A term of business endearment — if there is such a thing — is to call a company a hidden champion. It’s bestowed on businesses who quietly…
Welcome Anton Ovchinnikov

Anton Ovchinnikov joins the Sentry team
Welcome Mimi Nguyen

Mimi Nguyen joins the Sentry team
Welcome Kathrin Bierhaus

Kathrin Bierhaus joins the Sentry team
Welcome Bruno Garcia

Bruno Garcia joins the Sentry team
Meet an Intern — Ayesha Omarali

Ayesha Omarali joined the Sentry team as an intern this past summer and fall
How to Build a SaaS Application Block by Block

Here's a structural blueprint for constructing a SaaS application.
Welcome Sydney Ryan

Sydney Ryan joins the Sentry team
Welcome Vlad Cretu

Vlad Cretu joins the Sentry team
How a Content Security Policy (CSP) Could Have Protected Newegg

We don’t know how malicious code was injected on Newegg’s billing page, but we do know how Newegg could have drastically decreased the likelihood of a breach: CSP.
Welcome Hannah Katz

Hannah Katz joins the Sentry team
Welcome Derek Sorkin

Derek Sorkin joins the Sentry team
Trust Sentry on NuGet: Package Prefix Reservation

As a pillar of the .NET ecosystem, NuGet specifies how .NET packages are created, hosted, and consumed. Sentry is proactively ensuring the security of our packages by reserving our package prefix.
The Monitor — Andy Tuba, Senior Software Developer at Reddit

In this sixth edition of The Monitor, Andy Tuba discusses Reddit's review and deploy process (and also plays some serious tuba).
