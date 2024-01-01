Blog
Treat Performance Like A Feature

Implementing the right processes and tooling is key to bring your application’s performance from ‘adequate’ to ‘delightful’. Find out how to treat performance as a feature.
Common Errors in Next.js and How to Resolve Them

Bugs are one of the most troubling aspects of software development; they appear out of nowhere and cause everything to stop working. Most of…
How to get started with Sentry's Unity SDK - Part 1

User experience and performance are two of the most important metrics of any game. You need to ensure that it runs as optimally as possible…
How to handle Android exceptions and avoid application crashes

Let’s start by stating the obvious: an exception is a problem that occurs during the runtime of a program which disrupts its conventional…
Understanding Performance Testing in Unity: A Real-World Example

Performance testing is an important part of any application. It helps developers to increase the application reliability while providing a…
Unity Performance Testing Tools & Benchmarks

The following guest post addresses how to improve your services’ performance with Sentry and other application profilers for Unity. Learn…
Python Performance Testing: A Comprehensive Guide

The following guest post addresses how to improve your services’s performance with Sentry and other application profilers for Python. Check…
Deploy your Next.js application on Vercel using Sentry and GitHub Actions

Thanks to the power of open source tooling and cloud services, shipping an application to production has never been that easy, In this blog…
An iOS developer's first impressions of Flutter: Part 1

A little about myself I’ve been working in mobile app development since 2010, initially with Adobe AIR and PhoneGap, but for nearly ten…
Unity Debugging: Tips and Tricks

Debugging in Unity Debugging is a frequently performed task not just for general software developers but also for game developers. During a…
Django Performance Improvements - Part 3: Frontend Optimizations

In the last 2 parts of this series around improving performance in your Django applications, we focused on database and code optimizations…
Monitoring Performance at Moonbeam from Day One

I’m an engineer during the day and a founder at night – so I don’t have time to fiddle with complicated instrumentation or bugs that are hard to track down. That’s why I picked the tech stack that I did.
Performance Monitoring in Next.js Applications

Performance monitoring is an essential part of development. It’s usually one of the first things you’d want to do after setting up an…
Logging in Python: A Developer’s Guide

Have you ever had a tough time debugging your Python code? If yes, learning how to set up logging in Python can help you streamline your…
Automate Your Boring Tasks with Python

In many critical areas, you can automate the completion of repetitive chores in an efficient and effective manner by using a computer…
Unity Tutorial: Developing Your First Unity Game - Part 3

Welcome to the final article in this Unity series where we are developing a Unity game. You can check out my intro article, where I dive…
Django Performance Improvements - Part 1: Database Optimizations

In this 4 part series, you will learn how to optimize the different areas of your Django application. This part will focus on optimizing the database for speed in Django applications.
Android Manifest Placeholders

Guest Posts
In this article, you will learn how to make use of Android Manifest placeholders to supercharge your Android app development.
