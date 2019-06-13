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Building Sentry: Symbolicator
Engineering

Building Sentry: Symbolicator

Over two years ago, Sentry started supporting its first native platform: iOS. Since then, we’ve added support for many other platforms via minidumps and recently introduced our own SDK for native applications to make capturing all that precious information more accessible. Now, the time has come to lift the curtain and show you how we handle native crashes in Sentry. Join us on a multi-year journey from our first baby-steps at native crash analysis to Symbolicator, the reusable open-source service that we’ve built to make native crash reporting easier than ever.

Jan Michael Auer

Jan Michael Auer - · 12 min read

Introducing Snuba: Sentry's New Search Infrastructure
Engineering

Introducing Snuba: Sentry's New Search Infrastructure

For most of 2018, we worked on an overhaul of our underlying event storage system. We’d like to introduce you to the result of this work — Snuba, the primary storage and query service for event data that powers Sentry in production.

Sentry Engineer

Sentry Engineer - · 7 min read

Fixing Sentry with Sentry: Lock-Contention Edition
Engineering

Fixing Sentry with Sentry: Lock-Contention Edition

We recently experienced two minor outages (sorry about that). Here's how we found and fixed the issue.

Mike Clarke

Mike Clarke - · 3 min read

Capture Content Security Policy (CSP) Violations with Sentry
Engineering

Capture Content Security Policy (CSP) Violations with Sentry

A closer look at how you can use Sentry to easily capture CSP violations.

Neil Manvar

Neil Manvar - · 2 min read

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