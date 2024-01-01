Blog
    Confidently Manage Multiple Projects with Sentry's New Spend Allocation and Spike Protection

    Sentry
    Today we’re announcing our new Spend Allocation feature and updates to Spike Protection, giving you more control over how your projects…
    The New APM: Actionable, Affordable, and Actually Built For Developers

    Performance Monitoring
    You shouldn’t need a Ph.D. in your APM tool to understand the performance of your application. Sentry’s new approach to application monitoring is focused on being actionable, affordable, and *is actually* built for developers. Learn how we're redefining the future of APM.
    Introducing OpenTelemetry Support: Take Action on Your Observability Data

    Sentry
    As an open source company that grew out of a side project in 2008 to an application and performance monitoring platform (APM) used by over…
    Code-level Application Monitoring for Every Developer

    Performance Monitoring
    This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and…
    Measure, Track, Improve: Streamlined event exploration and increased visibility into team health

    Sentry
    For many engineering leaders, measuring their team’s impact can be hard to quantify and a face:palm process, filled with searching through logs and exporting data sets to cobble together a report that most people won't even look at twice. And let's be honest, if you wanted to spend time making reports, you wouldn't have become a developer.
    Automate, Group, and Get Alerted: A Best Practices Guide to Monitoring your Code - Part 2

    Sentry
    This is part two of a two-part series on how to monitor code health at scale with Sentry.
    Automate, Group, and Get Alerted: A Best Practices Guide to Monitoring your Code - Part 1

    Sentry
    This is part one of a two-part series on how to monitor code health at scale with Sentry.
    Find the right person at the right time to fix the right issue with SCIM for Okta, Code Owners with GitHub, and more

    Sentry
    If you know someone who actually likes managing work across projects, we’d love to meet this mythical being. Because we can’t imagine who…
