Sentry's Slack Integration Just Got Better

Ecosystem
You’ve always been able to receive Slack notifications about errors the moment they arise. Now you can do so much more.
GDPR, Sentry, and You

Sentry
GDPR goes into effect in the EU on May 25th. What do you need to do to ensure your organization is GDPR compliant with Sentry?
How Matthew Machuga of AuthO Narrowly Avoided Launch Catastrophe

Sentry
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
Shared Issues are Changing for the Better

Events
We're breaking our current implementation of Shared Issues to make this feature even better.
Forge by Sentry: Better With Friends

Events
Save 20% on Forge passes when you bring your friends. Or represent your community with a scholarship.
