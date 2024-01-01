Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Kathy Lam

    Prioritize the Right Performance Monitoring Metrics

    Dashboards
    We can all agree that one of the great pleasures in life is seeing the exact performance monitoring chart you want - exactly where you want it on the Sentry Performance home page. No? Ok. Well, at least we agree it's better than not having the chart you want where you want it, right? I thought so. That's why we made our main performance monitoring view modular.
    Read on

    Change Happens - Get Alerted

    Events
    To give you enough notice to fix an issue before it escalates, we’re evolving our alerts and making them more proactive with Change and…
    Read on

    Use Suspect Tags to improve App Performance

    Dashboards
    When you’re optimizing your application for performance, it helps to understand the user conditions where the slowest transactions occurred…
    Read on

    Root out the odd operation with Operations Breakdown

    Dashboards
    Transactions are sent when your service receives a request and sends a response, like an API call or a page load. Within each transaction is…
    Read on

    Better Alerts [as in, far more specific and just generally way better]

    Sentry
    A couple of weeks back, we broke sign-ups. And in the most meta fashion, we learned about this because someone here had the foresight to set…
    Read on

    Silencing Distractions with Review List and Automations

    Sentry
    By organizing information and automating mundane tasks, Sentry is able to remove any ambiguity around if an issue should be addressed, by whom, and in what priority order.
    Read on

    A Sanity Listicle for Mobile Developers

    Sentry
    Before we look to April, let’s recap some of our most notable mobile updates from this past month with a few tips on how to solve what matters faster and a sneak peek of what's coming next
    Read on

    With Flutter and Sentry, You Can Put All Your Eggs in One Repo

    SDK Updates
    This month we’re updating several of our mobile SDKs. You might think it’s madness… Mobile March Madness. First up is Flutter. It’s fair to…
    Read on

    3 Ways to Improve JavaScript Applications

    Sentry
    In January we brought Release Health to JavaScript. This month we’ve been thinking about the overall experience for JavaScript developers…
    Read on
    © 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
    of Functional Software, Inc.