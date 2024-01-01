Blog
Sentry For Good: Exploring Health And Tech With Resolve To Save Lives

Sentry
Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.
Sentry for Good: Code for America and Digital-Age Food Stamps

Sentry
Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.
Sentry for Good: Preventing bad code from happening to good people

Sentry
Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.
Find and Fix Bugs Faster with Updated GitLab Integration

Ecosystem
To give greater visibility into errors, we added release and commit tracking as well as suspect commits to our GitLab integration.
Prioritize Errors that Matter with Sentry + Jira Server

Ecosystem
We've added support for Jira Server, including issue management, two-way issue sync, and organization-wide settings.
The Sentry Workflow — Alert

Sentry
Errors suck. And you don’t want to spend your time fixing or investigating them. In our Workflow series, we’ll help you optimize your workflow, from crash to resolution.
From OAuth to GitHub Apps: How Sentry Built its New GitHub Integration

Ecosystem
A recent switch from OAuth to GitHub Apps made our GitHub integration updates possible. Here's a look at the process and the logic behind the switch.
Sentry + GitHub: Now with Support for GitHub Enterprise and Other New Features

Ecosystem
GitHub and Sentry users now benefit from easier sign-on and organization-wide setup improvements. Plus, a new integration for GitHub Enterprise.
New and Improved Integrations for Github, Jira, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, & GitHub Enterprise

Ecosystem
New features include support for Azure DevOps and GitHub Enterprise, as well as additions to our integrations with Jira, GitHub and Bitbucket.
Introducing Sentry 9

Sentry
With Sentry 9, we help you prioritize rapid iteration so you can fix what’s important and stay in your workflow without distraction.
