Protect Yourself Against Spikes in Events with Spike Protection

There are times you may suddenly see a spike in events that launches you towards your quota much faster than expected. We’d prefer you not have to worry about that, which is why we provide Spike Protection.
Learning Difficult Infrastructure Lessons with Conor McDermottroe of Circle CI

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
Introducing Minidump Support (Beta)

It’s time we let the cat out of the bag, the rabbit out of the hat, the dog out of the car: Support for Minidump crash reports has officially landed in Sentry.
Exception Perceptions: A New Hope (for Understanding User Experience)

In Exception Perceptions we discuss Observability best practices through videos, tutorials, and technical examples. Think of it as your go-to for all Observability related questions.
Everything is Broken and I Don't Know Why

There are few things in life that we enjoy more than good, healthy, broken code. Our new series on why things break and how to fix them.
The Troubles With iOS Symbolication

Some in depth information about how symbolication of crash reports on iOS works.
Breadcrumbs Come to Node.js

Sentry's Node.js client now supports automatic breadcrumbs
Filtering Errors from Legacy Browsers

We've added new filters to give you more granular control when you want to ignore errors from legacy browsers.
Fixing Python Performance with Rust

Why your JavaScript events are coming in quicker now.
Improve Signal to Noise with Inbound Filters

Use inbound data filters to automatically reject unwanted issues.
Environment Details

We've shipped a small update today to give you deeper insight into the impact of issues across releases and environments.
Log Angular 2 Errors with Sentry

Sentry now supports Angular 2 with full TypeScript support
Breadcrumbs in PHP

Continuing on our JavaScript and Python breadcrumb announcements we're happy announce native support in our PHP SDK.
Breadcrumbs in Python

A couple weeks back we announced Breadcrumbs, with full support in our JavaScript SDK, and the in-progress implementations for other platforms. Today we're going to focus on Breadcrumbs in our Python SDK, what they capture, and how you get started using them.
Logging Symfony Errors with Sentry

Following up on our native Laravel error tracking integration, we’re happy to announce native integration with Symfony via the sentry…
Marking Issues as Fixed in Sentry

Since its inception Sentry has allowed you to resolve errors — that is, tell the system that the issue is fixed. This made sense if you…
Snoozing Issues in Sentry

We pushed out a minor, but long overdue error monitoring feature today: Snoozing. If you’ve used the muting functionality in Sentry you’ll…
Alerts Beta

Today we’re launching the first draft of alerts in Sentry. Alerts are triggered when a project’s global events per minute accelerates beyond…
