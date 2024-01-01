Blog
Not Every Problem is an Error: Introducing Rage and Dead Clicks + New User Feedback Reports

Sentry
I know, we’re Sentry the error and performance monitoring platform and we catch production issues. But as you (hopefully) saw during our…
.NET MAUI SDK Now Available in Preview

SDK Updates
.NET MAUI has arrived, making multi-platform application development faster and easier from a single C# codebase.
Alias: An approach to .NET Assembly Conflict Resolution

SDK Updates
Many .NET applications and frameworks support a plugin based model. Also known as “add-in” or “extension” model. A plugin model allows…
How to secure ASP.NET Core apps with Azure Key Vault and Sentry

SDK Updates
You like your apps setting secure, and so do we.
Configuring a Build Pipeline on Azure DevOps for an ASP.NET Core API

Ecosystem
Configure a build pipeline on Azure DevOps that builds the project, ensures everything is compiling, and checks to see that tests are passing.
Trust Sentry on NuGet: Package Prefix Reservation

Sentry
As a pillar of the .NET ecosystem, NuGet specifies how .NET packages are created, hosted, and consumed. Sentry is proactively ensuring the security of our packages by reserving our package prefix.
How a Windows 10 Update Might Have Broken Your .NET App

SDK Updates
Several days ago, Microsoft released the April 2018 Update (1803) of Windows 10. This release was an in-place installation of .NET Framework 4. Surprise! An app you created yesterday, or even years ago, could suddenly start crashing because of an OS update.
