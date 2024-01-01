Blog
SDK & Integration Updates: Sentry for every platform, framework, and tool

Ecosystem
It seems like these days there’s a new exciting framework or dev tool launched every week. The challenge is that even if you’re ready and…
Get More Context about your Cloud Services with Sentry

SDK Updates
A Sentaur who uses Sentry to build Sentry wanted to know where a specific service associated with an issue was being hosted in our cloud…
Introducing OpenTelemetry Support: Take Action on Your Observability Data

Sentry
As an open source company that grew out of a side project in 2008 to an application and performance monitoring platform (APM) used by over…
Support for Next.js Middleware and Edge Routes

SDK Updates
Third-party JavaScript libraries provide developers with the tools they need to build modern web experiences, and a bit of cheatcode at…
JS Browser SDK: Bundle size matters

SDK Updates
SDKs naturally increase in size over time. After all, it does take more bytes to implement more features. This is not a big deal for most…
