Let's Talk About Open Source

Sentry
Yesterday we announced that Codecov is now “Open Source”, and we messed up in two ways: We wrongly used the term Open Source; while…
Syntax × Sentry MMXXIII

Sentry
Today is a special day at Sentry, as today we welcome Syntax to the family. We’ve long been fans of Scott and Wes, of what they’ve built…
A New Era of Sentry

Sentry
This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and…
Introducing Dynamic Sampling

Sentry
This content is out of date Since this blog post has been published we’ve evolved the feature to reduce complexity of configuration and…
Rethinking Application Performance Monitoring (APM): Sentry Raises $40 Million Series C

Sentry
From rich error monitoring to holistic application monitoring, Sentry is ready to push innovation in the application space.
Looking Back on 2018

Sentry
2016 was a big year for us. 2017 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2018 was the biggest yet.
Ship Code Smarter with Monitoring & Feedback

Error Monitoring
Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should ship continuously.
Minimize Risk with Continuous Integration (CI) and Deployment (CD)

Sentry
Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should ship continuously.
Modernizing Development with Continuous Shipping

Sentry
Continuous shipping: a concept many companies talk about but never get around to implementing. Our new three-part series anchors why and how companies should integrate continuous shipping.
Sentry Raises $16 Million Series B from NEA and Accel

Sentry
We recently raised an additional $16 million in funding from our partners at NEA and Accel. What are we going to do with these additional funds?
Looking Back on 2017

Sentry
2015 was a big year for us. 2016 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2017 was the biggest yet.
Looking Back on 2016

Sentry
2016 was a big year for Sentry. It continued a test to see if we could turn a small idea into a big vision. Just a year prior there were…
Sentry + Linode <3 PyCon

Events
We’re teaming up with Linode to kick off PyCon in style! Join us for drinks and games at Ground Kontrol on Monday night, and come with your…
Happy Hour in San Francisco

Events
Our next Happy Hour will be next Tuesday, so come grab a drink on us and meet everyone in the community. Come ready with your questions on…
What is Crash Reporting?

Error Monitoring
Crash reporting is a critical programming best practice. However, if you’ve never been exposed to the concept before, it can be tough to…
Happy Hour in San Francisco

SDK Updates
To celebrate the release of Sentry 8 we’re hosting a Happy Hour in San Francisco. Join us for some casual conversation and let us buy you a…
Austin Drinkup

Events
DjangoCon is in Austin this week and myself, Ted, and Armin will be kicking off Sentry’s first community drinkup. Whether you’re here for…
How to: Logging Go Errors to Sentry

Error Monitoring
So you’re picking up Go and wondering “where did all my exceptions go?” It takes a bit to wrap your head around using Go, especially if you…
