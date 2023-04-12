Syntax × Sentry MMXXIII

April 12, 2023

Today is a special day at Sentry, as today we welcome Syntax to the family. We’ve long been fans of Scott and Wes, of what they’ve built with Syntax, and of their general curiosity, drive, and hustle. As one of Sentry’s earliest partners, it’s been amazing to watch and experience their growth alongside our own. Today we’re going to talk about the next chapter of Syntax, one with increasing ambition, and one we hope you’ll be just as excited about as we are.

A lot of our inspiration for Syntax stems from the early days of the internet when it was a place full of organic culture, ideas, and most importantly, curiosity. Many of us reminisce about the glory days of web forums and personal blogs that looked like your cool neighborhood dive bar instead of the bland, cookie-cutter chain restaurant that has inevitably emerged. For me, Syntax is a reminder of that beloved neighborhood institution with true character and is one that we want to continue building upon.

Brand is immense. You don’t have to be a car person to know Porsche. Their brand is synonymous with quality and performance. More relevant, if you’re a podcast listener, you’re probably familiar with NPR. It’s a brand we’ve come to recognize will always tell a good story, teach us things we didn’t even plan to learn, and generally has a very high-quality bar. This is what we envision for Syntax. A brand you can trust for its authenticity and curiosity, and we want to bring it beyond podcasts.

Syntax will always be a work in progress. Scott, Wes, and the team at Sentry have lots of ideas for what the future looks like, but in the near term here are a few key notes:

What matters most: Scott and Wes will continue making Syntax great.

A new website is coming which will enable many future building blocks, allowing Syntax to offer more mixed-media content.

We’re bringing Scott’s Level Up Tutorials into the new Syntax platform, and making them free for the world.

Our focus is on building a long-lasting brand that you can trust, and one that stays true to the community. We want to create excellent content, resources, and experiences for the community. While Sentry is the benefactor, Syntax is staying Syntax. To put this in Wes’ words:

Inspired by folks like Matty Matheson and Anthony Bourdain, we’re stoked to create authentic, interesting, exciting content for the web development community

To commemorate this event, we thought it’d be fun to do a collab between our two brands (Sentry × Syntax anyone?). It’s the 600th episode of Syntax, so we’re giving away 600 special edition t-shirts. For another lucky 50, we’ll be throwing in something a bit more special. Learn more in the announcement on the podcast!

Whether you’re a new or old Syntax listener, we hope you’ll join us for this next chapter, and help us congratulate Scott and Wes on never having to sell ads again.

Editor’s Note: We personally loved Scott and Wes’ just-ship-it ad reads for Sentry, but going forward the podcast will be free of paid advertising 💸

